Duke girls compete in Waverly's track invite

WAVERLY – Kassidy Stuckey and Maddie Portwine, as has become their habit, ran 1-2 Friday in the Waverly Invitational open 3200.
That event and two other meet championships paced York to a finish of sixth in a field of a dozen schools that was as talented as it was crowded. Host Waverly won with Norris second and Elkhorn South third.
Stuckey and Portwine asserted themselves from the gun, went to the front and stayed there to the end. Stuckey covered her eight laps in 11:46.24 and was chased to the tape by Portwine in 11:52.46.
Stuckey and Portwine were unchallenged throughout. By the time the dust cleared the pair appeared to have lapped at least half the field.
York’s Brynn Hirschfeld was first to the wire after two laps around the Viking track, winning the 800 in 2:24.58. Sydney Stodden from Elkhorn North ran second in 2:26.31.
Hirschfeld took home fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-5 ¾.
York notched another event victory – and set a new meet record to boot - in the pole vault where Melanie Driewer bested them all by nine inches at 10-9. Morgan Driewer turned in a lofty finish, too, earning fourth by clearing 8-6.
York’s entry in the meet-ending 4x400 relay landed third in 4:30.25. Running legs one through four in order were Stuckey, Hirschfeld, Portwine and Ashleigh Hills.
In other field events, Nema Stracener of York fell one spot short of a medal in the discus. Her best mark of 99-0 was good for 9th, just a single aggravating inch from Jaeleigh Darnell of Auburn at 99-1.
It was a better outcome for Duke shot putter Kelly Erwin whose best on the day of 33-9 held up for eighth and the final medal … by 3/4th of an inch. In the 300 hurdles York’s Rylyn Cast chased a medal finish in 10th at 54.93.
York coach Darrel Branz said, “The girls day was highlighted with Melanie Driewer winning the pole vault with a jump off 10-9 setting the meet record. Mel had a good week of practice and so it was great to see her compete so well. Overall the girls did well, still lots of work to be done. We will keep working and improving each week. I was proud to watch our girls compete and give everything that had today.”
Branz complimented the host school, saying, “Waverly runs a great meet, the competition is tough but good for our athletes to see. I think our team came away seeing where they are at in their events. I think they can see that improvements can still be made and keep putting in the time to get better every day.”
Tuesday the Dukes and Fillmore Central are scheduled to appear at the Central City quad at 4:30 p.m.
Team scores – 1. Waverly (113), 2. Norris (90), 3. Elkhorn North (77), 4. Beatrice (69), 5. Seward (65), 6. York (55), 7. Bennington (43), 7. Wahoo (43), 9. Hastings (39), 10. Lincoln Christian (27), 11. Auburn (22), 12. Crete (19).