Duke girls compete in Waverly's track invite

In other field events, Nema Stracener of York fell one spot short of a medal in the discus. Her best mark of 99-0 was good for 9th, just a single aggravating inch from Jaeleigh Darnell of Auburn at 99-1.

It was a better outcome for Duke shot putter Kelly Erwin whose best on the day of 33-9 held up for eighth and the final medal … by 3/4th of an inch. In the 300 hurdles York’s Rylyn Cast chased a medal finish in 10th at 54.93.

York coach Darrel Branz said, “The girls day was highlighted with Melanie Driewer winning the pole vault with a jump off 10-9 setting the meet record. Mel had a good week of practice and so it was great to see her compete so well. Overall the girls did well, still lots of work to be done. We will keep working and improving each week. I was proud to watch our girls compete and give everything that had today.”

Branz complimented the host school, saying, “Waverly runs a great meet, the competition is tough but good for our athletes to see. I think our team came away seeing where they are at in their events. I think they can see that improvements can still be made and keep putting in the time to get better every day.”

Tuesday the Dukes and Fillmore Central are scheduled to appear at the Central City quad at 4:30 p.m.

Team scores – 1. Waverly (113), 2. Norris (90), 3. Elkhorn North (77), 4. Beatrice (69), 5. Seward (65), 6. York (55), 7. Bennington (43), 7. Wahoo (43), 9. Hastings (39), 10. Lincoln Christian (27), 11. Auburn (22), 12. Crete (19).