BEATRICE – On Thursday the York girls soccer team accomplished two things.

The first was to get their first win of the season and they did that with a 1-0 win over the Lady Orange of Beatrice.

The second was to put Tuesday’s 11-1 loss at Lexington behind them and go to work on the remainder of the season.

With 14 minutes to play in the game the Dukes broke the 0-0 tie. York head coach Rich Saxer explained the game-winning play.

“Lauryn Mattox had a great corner kick, Skylar Huber with a touch and Josie Loosvelt with the finish with 14 minutes left,” said Saxer. “It was a nice bounce back win. We certainly played much better than the last game. We possessed the ball better, and movement without the ball was improved.”

York finished up the win with five shots while the York defense which Saxer said had to improve did, holding the hosts to just three shots.

“Our defensive play had to get better and it did. Alyssa Alt, Arielle Linder, Mia Burke and Mattox had things under control,” commented Saxer. “We have a couple quick turn-around games Saturday and Monday at home, which we very much look forward to.”

On defense sophomore Lauryn Mattox led the way with 14 steals, while Avalon Loven and Rylyn Cast had three each.

York will host the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex in a rescheduled game from Thursday, March 16. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Dukes will be right back at it again on Monday as they will host Schuyler and complete a three-game, six-day schedule with Northwest in York on Thursday.