Duke girls blank St. Paul 9-zip in tennis

YORK – After weather postponed a planned triangular tennis meet between York, Lincoln Southwest and St. Paul last week, the Dukes took down the Silver Hawks 8-1 in a makeup dual Friday to open the season. St. Paul came to town Tuesday to make up the second half of the triangular, providing York another opportunity to flex its muscles.

On a blustery afternoon in York, the Dukes battled both the wind and St. Paul to emerge with a trio of victories in doubles action. It was an early sign of what was to come, as York swept the matches by a combined score of 24-2.

York’s dominance continued into singles play as the Dukes won all six matches, none of them closer than 8-2, as the home team blanked St. Paul 9-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

“Our goal right now is to improve every time out and I feel like that happened with most of our players,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Our doubles teams are still trying to develop chemistry and the good thing about the windy conditions today was that it forced our girls to communicate more. We still need to be more consistent and I know as our confidence improves, we will see more aggressive angles and depth from the players.”

In the first doubles match to finish, York’s junior duo of Tina Hallisey and Regin Dunham shut out St. Paul’s Kailee Shreve and Paytyn Larsen 8-0. Sophomore Ellie Peterson and senior Hallie Newman soon put another point on the board for the Dukes with an 8-0 victory over Ava Hewitt and Kaylee Allen.

Mayah Colle and Lily Nuss made it a clean sweep for York in doubles play, as the juniors defeated Madison Harrahill and Ahna Jerabek 8-2.

The Dukes’ momentum from doubles play carried over into singles. Newman blanked Larsen 8-0 in the No. 2 singles spot to secure the fourth York point of the dual. Colle and Hallisey picked up a pair of 8-1 wins in their singles matches against Shreve and Allen, respectively.

Sophomore Megan Wright kept the shutout intact with an 8-1 victory over Gracyn Rubesh in her first taste of varsity action at No. 6 singles. In the final two matches, Peterson downed Harrahill 8-2 in the lead singles spot and Nuss toppled Jerabek in another 8-2 decision.

The victories from Peterson and Nuss completed the shutout for York. The Dukes swept the singles matches by a combined margin of 48-7 and won all nine matches in the dual to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

York returns to the tennis courts Friday morning when the Dukes host the York Invite. Matches are slated to begin at 9 a.m.

“The varsity is gearing up for an invite on Friday, so the next couple practices are important as we try to develop those skills and add to their arsenal,” Miller said. “The footwork needs to get better across the board, so I hope our upperclassmen continue to emphasize that as we move forward.”