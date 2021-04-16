Duke girls blank host Waverly in tennis

WAVERLY – York’s girls parlayed their annoyance over being dominated in an earlier tennis dual by Central Catholic at home to help brush aside host Waverly on the road Thursday.

“The girls bounced back nicely today after a disappointing result on Tuesday,” said Coach Josh Miller after the match. “The varsity won all nine matches and the JV went 8-4.”

He reported how, “Ellie (Peterson) and Hallie (Newman) avenged losses” to Waverly “from earlier in the season and they won a very competitive #3 doubles match to assure us of the sweep.”

Duke winners from first to sixth singles in order were Peterson, Newman, Erin Case, Natalie Rockenbach, Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe.

On the doubles scoresheet, Case and Rockenbach played to a sweep of 8-0 out of the No. 1 slot while Legg and Rowe took an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. The third doubles tandem of Peterson and Newman had to put in more work but still claimed the win, 9-7.