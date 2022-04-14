Duke girls ambush Lexington on the soccer pitch

YORK – In the first half, the York Dukes failed to muster any meaningful offensive chances against Lexington despite playing a fair amount on the opposing side of the pitch. Yet the teams went into the halftime break scoreless thanks to a tenacious defensive effort from the home team.

Lexington broke the tie on a penalty kick with 22:06 to play, but not even three minutes later York sophomore Leah Davis answered with the equalizer on a penalty kick of her own.

Neither side scored down the stretch or in either overtime period, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout. After both sides converted three of their first five chances, freshman Emily Aguilar blew the ball past the Lexington keeper on the seventh set of penalty kicks to salt away the Dukes’ second win of the season.

After the game, Dukes head coach Rich Saxer credited his assistant coaches for talking him into running the formation they employed – even though they’d never run it before.

York knew Lexington handled the ball very successfully, so the coaching staff finally opted to utilize the defensive formation that worked to perfection Thursday evening.

“We were trying to hold ground and cover the middle of the field as much as possible and keep them out of our goal,” Saxer said. “I can’t believe how well we played with that. It was awesome. Every five, 10 minutes you’d look at the clock and man we’re still hanging right there with them. We just went with one forward the whole game and tried to create with that offensively but really the most important thing was covering the middle defensively.”

The Dukes had opportunities down the stretch to put the game away in regulation. With about 12:30 to go, freshman Lauryn Mattox fired a missile at the net on a corner kick that nearly went in, and Aguilar came agonizingly close to a go-ahead goal moments later, but the shot bounced off the crossbar.

Both sides played fairly even throughout the game, as Lexington fired off nine shots to five for York. In the second half and overtime, however, both teams notched five shots.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sam McDaniel turned in a solid outing in net for the Dukes, tallying five saves and denying Lexington on three of its seven attempts in the shootout.

“She’s got quick feet, she was able to make a couple saves just with her knee moving off to the side,” Saxer said of McDaniel. “She did a great job holding them to one goal over regulation and overtime, and the only goal we gave up was a P.K.”

York had a chance to end the game on the fifth set of penalty kicks but couldn’t convert. Two sets later, Aguilar put the game away to clinch the Dukes’ second win.

“We thought we might be out-skilled in this game by a ways, but I’m not so sure now after watching it,” Saxer said. “We played our best game by far, and we’ve improved a ton. We came out a little flat the other day at Northwest, and we didn’t come out flat at all today.”