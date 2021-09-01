Duke football squad ready to take on Alliance

YORK – In any season opening game there are bound to be a few surprises, whether good or bad.

York head coach Glen Snodgrass was very pleased with his team’s performance last Friday night a 28-27 OT win over Crete, which brought with it some adversity and a lot of positives.

“I felt that was a lot better Crete team last Friday from the one we faced a year ago. I was very pleased with how the defense held them in check and overcame adversity and got it done in the biggest moments. We call them the money plays,” commented Snodgrass. “We didn’t have a ton of mistakes and I think we had one offensive penalty of 5 yards that I still don’t see.”

Coming into the season the Dukes had a few players with some varsity experience. One of those, senior Marley Jensen, got it done Friday night.

“Marley is our best player and he had 14 tackles and something like 120-ish yards rushing. I think he may have come out for one or two plays, but otherwise he was in the game,” Snodgrass said. “I thought that Ryan Seevers in his first varsity start played well. We have been getting Ryan ready to play quarterback since the fourth grade and he made a lot of smart decisions. He didn’t have too many mistakes and looked solid.”