Duke football squad ready to take on Alliance

YORK – In any season opening game there are bound to be a few surprises, whether good or bad.
York head coach Glen Snodgrass was very pleased with his team’s performance last Friday night a 28-27 OT win over Crete, which brought with it some adversity and a lot of positives.
“I felt that was a lot better Crete team last Friday from the one we faced a year ago. I was very pleased with how the defense held them in check and overcame adversity and got it done in the biggest moments. We call them the money plays,” commented Snodgrass. “We didn’t have a ton of mistakes and I think we had one offensive penalty of 5 yards that I still don’t see.”
Coming into the season the Dukes had a few players with some varsity experience. One of those, senior Marley Jensen, got it done Friday night.
“Marley is our best player and he had 14 tackles and something like 120-ish yards rushing. I think he may have come out for one or two plays, but otherwise he was in the game,” Snodgrass said. “I thought that Ryan Seevers in his first varsity start played well. We have been getting Ryan ready to play quarterback since the fourth grade and he made a lot of smart decisions. He didn’t have too many mistakes and looked solid.”
Snodgrass also wanted to give some credit to the big boys up front on the line.
“Jude Collingham, Clayton Pinneo, Damien Tesarek, Cole Ehlers, Kadence Velde and Dalton Snodgrass all played well and I expect they will build some more chemistry as the season wears on,” Snodgrass added. ‘Jude and Dalton got some playing time last year, but the rest of them were starting at the varsity level for the first time.”
Snodgrass said going into Friday night’s game with Alliance the Dukes have some kids who were sick during the week.
“We have a few kids out. We got some back today, but at this point we are not sure who will be playing for sure,” Snodgrass pointed out. “I guess that will give some other kids the opportunity to step up and get them some experience.”
Alliance will feature a strong running back and quarterback tandem.
The Bulldogs lost their season opener to Mitchell 42-12 last Friday night.
“They have some size up front, so that and their quarterback will be their strength,” said Snodgrass.
Kickoff at East Hill Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Next week the Dukes will hit the road for the first time and head to McCook to face the Bison.