Duke football prepares for another Friday Night Lights visit to Seward

SEWARD – The best way to keep a dual threat quarterback from hurting you on the field is to keep the ball away from him.
This coming Friday night on the carpet at Concordia University the York Dukes (4-3) will face yet another dual threat quarterback when they face the Seward Bluejays (6-1).
“We knew that these past two weeks we would probably be facing two of the best dual threat quarterbacks on our schedule and I would even go as far as to say this week in Seward’s Gavin Soukup, the best offensive player overall,” said York head coach Glen Snodgrass. “It puts a lot of pressure on the defense when you have a guy who can throw the deep ball, the short ball or can take off and run.”
Last week the Dukes came up a little bit short in a 24-17 loss to the Northwest Vikings. Over the last two games senior running back Marley Jensen has surpassed 135 yards rushing and on defense has been a tackle machine with at least 17 in each game.
“Marley is running with great power and with great balance and the guys up front are really blocking well for him,” Snodgrass added. “At the start of the year we felt more zone read runs would suit the kids up front better than the old gap schemes, but we have gone back to that and it is working better. We went back to what we have been doing for 11 years and found that it was a better fit for us.”
Jensen has toted the pigskin 116 times for 602 yards and is averaging 86 yards per game.
“I think we played pretty well against Northwest, we played hard and we always do, we just made a few mistakes on that last drive that were critical and it really hurt us,” explained Snodgrass.
York and Seward will kick-off at 7 p.m. and the game will be played at Concordia University.
While most consider this a rivalry game, Snodgrass had a different take.
“If you all of a sudden start to play harder against a team because they are considered your rival, then you have a problem,” coach stated. “This is the biggest game on our schedule because it is the next game on the schedule and that is how we approach every game.”
York is probably one win away from making the Class B State Playoffs for the first time since 2019.