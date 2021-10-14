Duke football prepares for another Friday Night Lights visit to Seward

SEWARD – The best way to keep a dual threat quarterback from hurting you on the field is to keep the ball away from him.

This coming Friday night on the carpet at Concordia University the York Dukes (4-3) will face yet another dual threat quarterback when they face the Seward Bluejays (6-1).

“We knew that these past two weeks we would probably be facing two of the best dual threat quarterbacks on our schedule and I would even go as far as to say this week in Seward’s Gavin Soukup, the best offensive player overall,” said York head coach Glen Snodgrass. “It puts a lot of pressure on the defense when you have a guy who can throw the deep ball, the short ball or can take off and run.”

Last week the Dukes came up a little bit short in a 24-17 loss to the Northwest Vikings. Over the last two games senior running back Marley Jensen has surpassed 135 yards rushing and on defense has been a tackle machine with at least 17 in each game.