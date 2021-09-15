Duke football looks to rebound against Ralston at home

YORK – In last year’s game at Ralston the York offense made way too many mistakes and the defense was left spinning by the performance of then junior Rashad Madden.

Madden ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He broke off long runs of 63 and 78 yards in the Ram win.

Well he’s back and the York defense will once again be faced with stopping the 5-8, 175 pound running back Friday night. Madden comes to York on the heels of a 224-yard, four-touchdown performance against Omaha Bryan.

York head coach Glen Snodgrass said Madden makes something out of nothing.

“He is the best running back I have coached against in my 23 years of coaching and that is saying a lot,” said Snodgrass. “He is a special running back and he loves to bounce outside. He doesn’t like running in between the tackles and his lateral change of speed is incredibly fast. We just need to grab his jersey and hold on till the rest of the cavalry gets there. He will find a way to get to a hole even if he doesn’t get the blocking.”

The Dukes are allowing right around 214 rushing yards per contest in the run game and the Rams come in putting up 190 yards per outing on the ground. Madden is averaging right at 125 yards per game. Overall York’s ‘D’ gives up 288 yards per game.