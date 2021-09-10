Duke cross country team visits Aurora

AURORA – You can sense the excitement in York head cross county coach Eric Rasmussen’s words when he talks about this year’s Duke girls team and the potential they will have over the next several years.
On the other hand the York boys team is also getting some recognition as they are rated 10th in the Class B cross country rankings this week and they placed three runners Friday in the top seven at the Aurora Invite.
Grand Island Northwest won both the boys and the girls team titles as the Vikings edged the Duke girls 33-42 and on the boys side it was 33-47.
The girls started out as two runner race, but by the time they reached the ¾ mark, York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey had things well in control. But it wasn’t just Stuckey who impressed as six girls finished in the top 20 for the Dukes. Stuckey ran a 20:02.81 and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas was 21 seconds off the pace in second.
“This is the deepest team we have had in a long time for the girls. We had six girls finish in the top 20 in a 10 team meet. Kassidy Stuckey was impressive and ran a smart race,” said Rasmussen. “She sat in second place for the first half of the race and was able to pull away to win convincingly over Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia. Vargas was a state champion as a freshman and state runner-up last year.”
Rounding out the rest of York scoring was Emory Conrad in 12th place with a time of 22:46.76. Taking home 14th place was freshman Lainey Portwine with a clocking of 22:50.16 and in 15th place was Zoe Kreifels as she finished the course in 23:07.63. All three girls draped medals around their necks.
“Our girls moved up steadily throughout the race. Emory Conrad, Lainey Portwine and Zoe Kreifels all ran great and ended up medaling,” stated Rasmussen. “Chloe Holmes and Kiersten Portwine barely missed the medals and scoring, but pushed back most teams scorers to help us separate from the third and fourth place teams. Cailey Faust was also in medal contention for much of the race.”
York junior Colin Pinneo and Northwest High School’s Caden Keller battled for second place as Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas finished 33 seconds ahead of Keller and 50 seconds faster than Pinneo.
Pinneo took third overall with a time of 17:34.24 and Gabe Zarraga was fifth with a clocking of 18:14.46. James Bonde came across in seventh place with a time of 18:31.95 and rounding out Duke coring was Nick Conrad in 35th with a 20:04.11.
“Our boys ran strong up front. We had three runners in the top seven. Colin Pinneo led the way finishing third. He has been working hard and is going to improve a lot by the end of the season. Gabe Zarraga finished fifth and James Bonde finished seventh,” said Rasmussen. “Gabe had another solid race. James Bonde bounced back with a strong race today after struggling last week. It has been a while since we have had three runners finish that high at this meet. It is great to see such a strong performance from those three. Nick Conrad was our final scorer and moved up during the race to help us secure second place. It was great for him to step up and be a scorer for us today. Jackson Schmid started off the race strong but faded. He is going to be extremely important for our team's success.”
The Dukes will travel to Waverly next Friday for the Viking Invite at Waverly High School.
Girls team scoring – 1.Northwest 33; 2.York 42; 3.Aurora 67; 4.Seward 68; 5.Hastings 76; 6.St. Cecilia 76; 7.Crete 105; 8.Adams Central 130.
Boys team scoring – 1.Northwest 33; 2.York 47; 3.Aurora 51; 4.Seward 56; 5.Adams Central 66; 6.Hastings 89; 7.Crete 133; 8.St. Cecilia 144.