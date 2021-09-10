Duke cross country team visits Aurora

“Our girls moved up steadily throughout the race. Emory Conrad, Lainey Portwine and Zoe Kreifels all ran great and ended up medaling,” stated Rasmussen. “Chloe Holmes and Kiersten Portwine barely missed the medals and scoring, but pushed back most teams scorers to help us separate from the third and fourth place teams. Cailey Faust was also in medal contention for much of the race.”

“Our boys ran strong up front. We had three runners in the top seven. Colin Pinneo led the way finishing third. He has been working hard and is going to improve a lot by the end of the season. Gabe Zarraga finished fifth and James Bonde finished seventh,” said Rasmussen. “Gabe had another solid race. James Bonde bounced back with a strong race today after struggling last week. It has been a while since we have had three runners finish that high at this meet. It is great to see such a strong performance from those three. Nick Conrad was our final scorer and moved up during the race to help us secure second place. It was great for him to step up and be a scorer for us today. Jackson Schmid started off the race strong but faded. He is going to be extremely important for our team's success.”