Duke cross country qualifies en masse for state

BEATRICE – A few things had to fall in place for the York boys cross country team on Thursday at the Class B-3 District cross c0untry meet in Beatrice where they had to perform well against a very talented field.
The Dukes had one of their best performances of the season as they finished third in the team race earning them a spot in next Friday’s Class B State Cross Country Championships in Kearney at Kearney Country Club.
Norris, behind meet champion Riley Boonstra (16:23.90), Seward led by Nathan Nottingham in second with a time of 16:34.545 and York paced by junior Colin Pinneo in third place with a clocking 16:57.03 all will be in Kearney next week.
“I thought overall our boys had one of their best races of the season. The boys’ competition played out much closer to how we expected it to play out. However, we were able to come much closer to Norris and Seward than we have most of the season,” said Dukes head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Colin Pinneo placed third on the boys’ side. Gabe Zarraga had a solid race today. He ran much better than the previous few weeks.”
Zarraga held down the 7th spot with a time of 17:29.77 and senior James Bonde was 9th with his time of 17:41.02.
“It is great to see James Bonde qualify for state for the first time. He was injured last year and we had really tough districts his freshman and sophomore years,” explained Rasmussen. “James Bonde, Sergio Rodriguez and Nick Conrad all stepped up and had big races for the boys' team. All three had their best races of the season and possibly careers today. We ran significantly better on the boys’ side than we have most of the year.”
Rodriguez, a freshman, capped Duke scoring with a time of 18:39.57 for 21st and Conrad was 26th with a time of 18:57.14.
York’s only other runner was Trenton Ellis who came across the tape at 21:33.60 for 42nd place.
York will run at 3:30 p.m. next Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Final team scoring - 1.Norris 21, 2.Seward 34, 3.York 40, 4.Beatrice 74, 5.Schuyler 86, 6.Waverly 96, 7.Crete 112.