Duke cross country qualifies en masse for state

BEATRICE – A few things had to fall in place for the York boys cross country team on Thursday at the Class B-3 District cross c0untry meet in Beatrice where they had to perform well against a very talented field.

The Dukes had one of their best performances of the season as they finished third in the team race earning them a spot in next Friday’s Class B State Cross Country Championships in Kearney at Kearney Country Club.

Norris, behind meet champion Riley Boonstra (16:23.90), Seward led by Nathan Nottingham in second with a time of 16:34.545 and York paced by junior Colin Pinneo in third place with a clocking 16:57.03 all will be in Kearney next week.

“I thought overall our boys had one of their best races of the season. The boys’ competition played out much closer to how we expected it to play out. However, we were able to come much closer to Norris and Seward than we have most of the season,” said Dukes head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Colin Pinneo placed third on the boys’ side. Gabe Zarraga had a solid race today. He ran much better than the previous few weeks.”

Zarraga held down the 7th spot with a time of 17:29.77 and senior James Bonde was 9th with his time of 17:41.02.