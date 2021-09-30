Duke boys win their own cross country invitational

YORK – Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas won the York Cross Country Invite on Thursday at the York Country Club, but he had a whole lot of yellow jerseys chasing him.

York junior Colin Pinneo was second with a time of 17:31.31, third went to junior Gabe Zarraga with a clocking of 18:06.70 and rounding out three runners in the top five for York was senior James Bonde in a time of 18:25.46.

Add to that senior Jackson Schmid’s 18th place effort in a time of 19:32.12 and the Dukes came away with the team championship.

York finished with 28 points and Hastings was second with 42 and third place went to Waverly with 49.

“Colin Pinneo led the way for the boys today, taking home second place. Gabe Zarraga and James Bonde had bounce back races today. Gabe ran comfortably in third place for nearly the entire race,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “James Bonde started strong and faded some in the middle before having a strong finish, moving from about 10th place up to fifth place over the second half of the race and was closing in on fourth. Jackson Schmid competed hard today. He has the potential to improve a lot the next few weeks if he works hard.”