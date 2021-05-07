Duke boys win Central Conference Golf Championship

COLUMBUS - If Friday’s performance by the Dukes was any indication what lies ahead for the state meet, York may have just put themselves right up there as one of the best in Class B.

With just one senior on the team, York’s youth took over Elks Country Club on Friday and rolled to a 17-stroke victory over the second place Northwest Vikings 327-344.

Sophomore Ryan Seevers carded a pair of 39s on the front and the back to lead the Dukes with a 78. The sophomore’s 78 earned him third overall in the individual race won by Seward’s Ty Wehrs with a 73. taking second was Joey Holling of Northwest with a 76.

Placing fifth was Emmanuel Jensen of York with an 18-hole score of 80 (39-41) and Elijah Jensen turned in an 83 (41-42). That 83 was good for seventh overall.

The fourth Duke golfer, Marley Jensen, was also a top 10 medalist as he fired an 86 with rounds of 42-44.

York head coach Dan Malleck is seeing improvement every day as the Dukes head to the final week of the regular season.

“It's quite an accomplishment for a team with two freshmen, a sophomore a junior and a senior to win by a margin like that,” Malleck said. “Our short games are still not there, but we are getting closer to where we need to be.”