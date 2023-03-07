LINCOLN – The York Dukes capped a solid regular season and post season last Tuesday night with a 66-54 win over the McCook Bison in the B-7 district final in York.

The Dukes will have to wait the longest of all teams before they actually take the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena where they will take on the Scottsbluff Bearcats (17-8) in the final game of the first round at 7:45 p.m.

Athletic and balanced are two words York head coach Scott Lamberty used to describe the Bearcats who earned their way to state by defeating South Sioux City in the B-3 final at Scottsbluff 57-41.

“Scottsbluff is a very athletic team that has several good 3-point shooters. They like to drive and kick-out for the 3-point shot,” explained Lamberty. “Defensively they play a lot of man-to-man and look for steals with their athleticism and get out in transition quick.”

Much like the Dukes the Bearcats have three players who average in double figures. They are led by 6-2 senior guard Kellon Harris who averages 15.4 per game and is followed by freshman Nathan Kelley at 15.2. Also in double numbers is Taten Talkington, a 6-2 senior guard who puts up 12.5 points a night. Harris also leads Scottsbluff on the boards with 5.8 per game.

York is led by senior guard Ryan Seevers at 16. Senior Barrett Olson is averaging 11.7 and a third senior, Garrett Ivey who is the team leader in assists with 103, scores at a 10.3 clip.

The Bearcats are averaging 60-plus points per game and the Dukes 55.6.

York is a little better on defense at 48 per game with the Bearcats allowing 51.8.

“We will need to stop the dribble penetration from Harris and Kelley first and foremost. We can't allow them to live at the rim. The next thing for us is to make sure we actively rotate to the 3-point shooters,” said Lamberty. “Finally, we need to be sure to rebound the ball well and not allow a lot of second chance opportunities. Scottsbluff has good size between averaging 6-1 to 6-4 outside of the freshmen and they are all athletic and strong. They aren't overly deep as they primarily play six-players. But, they have good balance on both ends of the floor.”

Waiting on the other side of the bracket will be the winner of the No. 7 Norris Titans (17-9) and the No.2 Platteview Trojans (22-4). That game is set for 6 p.m.

The winners will play for a spot in the Class B state championship game at 3:15 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank.

“This time of year there are no secrets, so 50/50 balls win these types of games. It's important for players to step up when their number is called.

I'm proud of this team for their work ethic and commitment to each other. They have been an honor and privilege to coach this season and they are going to finish their season in Lincoln,” Lamberty added. “I know they will give it their all and play well together.”