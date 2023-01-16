Duke boys third at Northwest duals

GRAND ISLAND – The York boys hit the mats Saturday morning at Grand Island Northwest High School and won three of five duals to take home a third-place finish.

York 72, Adams Central 6

Seven matches went to the mats with six of them going to the Dukes. Ty Erickson pinned Jaeden Forbes in 53 seconds at 106 pounds, Hudson Holoch notched a fall in 1:31 at 138 and 145-pounder Kohen Dye pinned Austin Imler in 1:27.

York added pins at 152 and 160, where Franklin Musungay took down Aden Freezell in 2:39 and Brooks Loosvelt downed Beau Wiseman in 1:08, respectively. The sixth win came from Keagyn Linden in a 1:25 fall at 195.

York 69, Ogallala 12

Isaac Ciro (113 pounds) and Greyson Light (120) picked up two pins to open the dual in 4:49 and 1:06, respectively. Emmitt Dirks added a 10-6 decision at 126, while Holoch pinned Bronson Poppe in 4:55 and Musungay followed with a win by fall at 3:51.

Loosvelt tallied a second pin, this one in 2:52, and Dylan Bower took down Morgan Donason in 1:06.

York’s final two wins came from Kadence Velde in a pin in 1:11 at 285, while Erickson emerged victorious by fall in 3:41

Hastings 48, York 27

Hastings won six of the first seven matches, with the lone York victory coming from Holoch as he pinned Isaac Kelley in 1:56. York rallied late as Loosvelt claimed a 4-2 decision and Linden and Velde notched pins in 1:45 and 2:27, respectively. However, Hastings won the final two matches to seal away the win.

Northwest 55, York 22

Dirks picked up a 12-3 major decision and Holoch claimed his fourth pin of the day in 3:56, but York’s only other win came at 195 pounds as Seth Erickson needed just 33 seconds to earn the fall against Kolton Kerr.

York 45, Pierce 29

York capped the day with its third win in five matches with a victory over Pierce. Holoch capped a 5-0 day with a 9-5 victory in sudden victory. Musungay added a 7-3 decision. Loosvelt needed 54 seconds to pin Karter Wolfe, while Linden won via fall in just 55 seconds.

Velde added another victory 3-2 via tiebreaker, while Ciro collected a pin in 3:08 and Dirks closed the day with a fall in 4:27.