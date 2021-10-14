Duke boys tennis squad treks to Lincoln for state tourney

YORK – Entering the season, the York tennis team faced uncertainty. Senior Drew Hammer returned after a fifth-place finish at state in both 2019 and 2020, but outside of that head Coach Dan Malleck worried about team depth.
“Emmett Heiss, who had gotten fifth in state last year at No. 2 singles, transferred to Idaho,” he said. “We thought our depth was going to be a concern, but it ended up not being that way.”
Hammer again turned in a solid year during his senior campaign, but other key contributors emerged as the Dukes won eight of 10 dual meets during the regular season.
“Going into the year we weren’t looking too hot with losing so many seniors from last year and one of us moved,” Hammer said. “We were having a brand-new team. Coming off the year with 8-2 for a dual record is outstanding for us.”
Hammer went 23-14 this fall to earn the sixth seed in No. 1 singles, but York got key contributions from newcomers like juniors Ethan Phinney, Andrew Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander.
Phinney posted a 23-13 record from No. 2 singles, good enough to earn the fifth seed at state this week. Van Gomple and Alexander partnered up to go 9-13 in doubles action and earned the 12-seed in No. 2 doubles.
Senior Caleb Sahling and junior Trey Harms also contributed during the season, though they are unseeded in the No. 1 doubles bracket.
“For Ethan Phinney to come out of nowhere and get a fifth seed at state is just an amazing accomplishment by him,” Malleck said. “He was a JV guy last year who really came out of nowhere. Drew, we knew he’d be solid. He’s got a sixth seed and he is, we think, one of the top five players in the state, so he’s got an opportunity ahead of him as well.”
As top-six seeds in their respective singles brackets, both Hammer and Phinney earned a first-round bye at state, which begins 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
Hammer will face either Elkhorn’s Axl Rasmussen or Elkhorn North’s Eli Shada in the second round, where a win would likely set up a match against McCook senior Isaac Hinze.
Hinze earned the third seed with a 38-1 record and beat Hammer 8-2 earlier this year, but the two have prior history in the state tournament. Last fall, Hammer toppled Hinze 8-3 in the fifth-place match to avenge an 8-5 loss during the regular season.
After the bye, Phinney will face either Jason Escamilla of Scottsbluff or Adams Central’s Carter Lipovsky before a potential showdown with McCook’s Lincoln Michaelis, who earned the fourth seed with a 39-6 record. Michaelis already beat Phinney once this year, walking away with an 8-1 win at the York invite.
Both potential clashes against McCook would be difficult, but if either Phinney or Hammer could pull it off, they’ll secure at least a fourth-place finish. That, according to Hammer, is the mark both of them are aiming for.
“We’re going to try and get top four this year,” he said. “With our seeding being six and five, we think we can come off pretty good. We just need to get past those small blocks of McCook and then we should be able to get a good standing.”
In No. 1 doubles, Sahling and Harms draw Beatrice juniors Jacoby Hamm and Jordan Zhang in the opening round. Should they win, the duo will face top-seeded Evan Humphrey and Nathaniel Miller of McCook in the second round. Humphrey and Miller enter the tournament 42-3 this season.
Van Gomple and Alexander face Alliance’s Sonny Gonzalez and Evan Hadden in their first-round matchup. Win, and the juniors advance to face fifth-seeded Luke Butler and Sheamus Sinnott of Elkhorn North, who are 25-7 this season.
The Dukes’ state tennis prep has been less about major changes and more fine-tuning and shoring up certain areas ahead of the trek to Lincoln.
For doubles teams, a lot of times it’s movement and decision-making,” Malleck said. “We thought at times when we struggled, those two things have been an issue for us. Both our singles guys, we’re working on having a stronger backhand. We’re wanting to be able to not just keep the ball in play but actually put some topspin and create errors by your opponent with your backhand. Right now, I think that’s kind of been a game plan for both Ethan and Drew is to try and go to their backhand. We’re trying to get a little bit stronger where it’s not a weakness but something that they can score points with.”
According to Malleck, Mount Michael is the presumptive favorite to finish at team champ, but schools like McCook, Skutt and GICC also figure to contend.
“What an amazing season it’s been so far for these guys to go 8-2. Now we have a chance to go to state and play against some of the top teams. Mount Michael is a huge favorite to win it all. McCook and Skutt are the two teams that are considered to have a chance to challenge them, but they’re definitely the team to beat.”
Sahling and Hammer, York’s lone seniors, will end their high school careers in Lincoln. They’re eyeing a strong finish to help the Dukes land inside the top five in a tough Class B field. Last year, the Dukes finished seventh.
“I think if we can just come out to the top five teams at least, that would be a good goal for us,” Sahling said. “Of course we want to win, but that’s not always the case so being top five would be good.”