Duke boys tennis squad treks to Lincoln for state tourney

“We’re going to try and get top four this year,” he said. “With our seeding being six and five, we think we can come off pretty good. We just need to get past those small blocks of McCook and then we should be able to get a good standing.”

In No. 1 doubles, Sahling and Harms draw Beatrice juniors Jacoby Hamm and Jordan Zhang in the opening round. Should they win, the duo will face top-seeded Evan Humphrey and Nathaniel Miller of McCook in the second round. Humphrey and Miller enter the tournament 42-3 this season.

Van Gomple and Alexander face Alliance’s Sonny Gonzalez and Evan Hadden in their first-round matchup. Win, and the juniors advance to face fifth-seeded Luke Butler and Sheamus Sinnott of Elkhorn North, who are 25-7 this season.

The Dukes’ state tennis prep has been less about major changes and more fine-tuning and shoring up certain areas ahead of the trek to Lincoln.