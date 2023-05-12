NORFOLK – The York boys golf team got one final tune-up before they host the district meet on Monday, as the Dukes teed it up at the Norfolk invite.

York fired a collective 26-over par to finish tied for seventh with Lincoln Southwest. They finished 19 strokes behind Westside, who took home the team title at plus-7. Lincoln Southeast finished one stroke back in second place at plus-8, two shots ahead of third-place Creighton Prep.

Elkhorn South and Millard North finished in a tie for fourth at plus-22.

Ryan Seevers paced the York lineup Friday, as the senior fired a 35 on the front nine and a 37 on the back to finish tied for third with an even-par 72.

Jaxson Hinze landed in a tie for 22nd with a 6-over 78. He carded a 39 on both of his nines. Emmanuel Jensen carded nines of 43 and 38 to tie for 41st with an 81 (plus-9), while Elijah Jensen finished two strokes back with an 83, tied for 52nd.

Rounding out the Dukes’ lineup was Marshall McCarthy, who fired an 84 with nines of 40 and 44.

“It was really a good finish for such a crazy strong field but it's disappointing also because we were in fourth place most of the day,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Ryan played rock solid with 16 pars, a birdie and a bogey. His T-3 finish with a field of at least eight other D1 recruits is very impressive. Emmanuel and Marshall struggled out of the gate but really fought to hang on. Jaxson and Elijah played well for most of the round but dropped a few shots at the end. On Elijah's final hole, he hit a wrong ball and couldn't find his original ball, which were terrible breaks that cost him four shots and took him out of contention. I do like how we are trending going into Monday's district tournament at home, but there will be very good competition and we need to be ready to go."

York returns to the links Monday when they host the B-3 district meet. The opening tee times are scheduled for 9 a.m. at York Country Club.