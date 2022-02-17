Duke boys take the measure of Hastings at home

YORK – It took the Dukes until just 1:50 remained of the opening period to get up a bucket on the visiting Hastings Tigers Thursday night, still by halftime it was York’s boys leading by nine, 35-26, on the way to winning 65-50.

It was win No. 15 for Coach Scott Lamberty and his crew against eight losses. Next up is Crete in the Duke Dome next Tuesday.

In half number two, Garrett Ivey lifted a steal, went coast-to-coast and netted the layup that had York up by 11, 39-28.

Near the midway point of quarter number three junior Ryan Seekers, who paced the Dukes in the scoring column with 24 on five 2-pointers, four threes and 2-for-3 at the line, completed a slashing, double-clutching drive through the Hastings defense, hit the bunny, was fouled and converted three the old-fashioned way. That made the cushion an even dozen at 42-30 Dukes.

It was Dukes 54, Tigers 38 at the third horn with York cruising … until they weren’t.

Three sketchy possessions in succession suddenly had what had been a 20-point lead whittled down to 12 with 3:16 to play.

That’s when Lamberty jabbed a fist in the air to call a full timeout, then sat his Dukes down for a chat. When play resumed Seevers executed one of his signature drives through traffic and canned the layup that set the Dukes back on the path to victory. They were not threated again.

Behind Seevers’ 24 points came 12 from Ivey and nine off the fingertips of Austin Pinney. Joel Jensen added eight with Marshall McCarthy at six. Scoring totaled three, two and one, in order, for Leyton Snodgrass, Ryan Huston and Emmanuel Jensen.

Hastings was led by Aaron Nonneman with a dozen points to which Tiger teammates Brayden Schram and Braydon Power added 11 apiece. No other Tiger accounted for more than five.

Of that fourth-quarter soft patch, Coach Lamberty said, “We settled back down” after the timeout and the Seevers bucket. “I was proud of our kids,” he added. “They (Hastings) changed up their pressures,” but the Dukes held steady. “We got good production out of our bench, too,” he added. “Overall it was a good team win.”