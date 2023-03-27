FAIRBURY – The York boys laced up their track shoes for the second time this season Saturday morning, as the Dukes made the trek south to compete against the field at the Fairbury invite.

Elkhorn North cruised to the team title as the Wolves racked up 125 points, while Lincoln Lutheran came in runner-up with 73 and Beatrice claimed bronze with 58. Crete’s 54 points landed the Cardinals in fourth and David City rounded out the top five with 53.

York netted 44 points to finish seventh in the 12-team field, two points behind Seward. Of those points, 16 came from Colin Pinneo. The senior took home a pair of silver medals in the distance races, clocking in at 4:46.58 in the 1600 and 10:42.47 in the 3200.

Gabe Zarraga also scored in the 3200, crossing the tape in 10:58.15 to take fourth place.

The Dukes notched 14 points in the pole vault, where Hudson Holoch and Brayden Wegrzyn both cleared the bar at 12 feet to finish second and third, respectively.

Dalton Snodgrass took home a bronze finish in the discus with a toss of 126 feet even, while Jude Collingham flung the shot 42 feet to place fifth.

The Dukes’ final points came in the 110-meter hurdles where freshman Emmitt Dirks timed in at 18.26 seconds and finished fifth.

“The boys were led by returning state qualifier Colin Pinneo medaling in both the 1600 and 3200,” head coach Darrel Branz said. “He had a couple very nice races. Colin loves to compete and is always willing to fill in for a relay if needed. Dalton Snodgrass looked great in the discus; love to see him back in action after his long recovery from football.”

Team scores

1. Elkhorn North (EN), 125; 2. Lincoln Lutheran (LL), 73; 3. Beatrice (BEA), 58; 4. Crete, 54; 5. David City (DC), 53; 6. Seward (SEW), 46; 7. York, 44; 8. Sandy Creek (SC), 43; 9. Fairbury (FAIR), 15; 10. Conestoga (CON), 10; 11. Superior (SUP), 5; 12. Lincoln Northwest (LN), 1.

Event winners and York athletes who placed

100 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 10.99

200 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 22.25

400 – 1. Logan Lebo, LL, 50.90

800 – 1. Ryker Pithan, EN, 2:04.99

1600 – 1. Conner Ross, EN, 4:40.04; 2. Colin Pinneo, YORK, 4:46.58

3200 – 1. Conner Ross, EN, 10:20.32; 2. Colin Pinneo, YORK, 10:42.47; 4. Gabe Zarraga, YORK, 10:58.15

110 Hurdles – 1. Jacob Horner, EN, 14.74; 5. Emmitt Dirks, YORK, 18.26

300 Hurdles – 1. Jacob Horner, EN, 39.93

4x100 – 1. Crete, 44.50

4x400 – 1. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:35.26

4x800 – 1. Seward, 9:04.48

High Jump – 1. Jonny Puelz, LL, 6-2

Pole Vault – 1. Kalen Knott, SEW, 15-0; 2. Hudson Holoch, YORK, 12-0; 3. Brayden Wegrzyn, YORK, 12-0

Long Jump - 1. Michael Willey, CRETE, 21-4

Triple Jump – 1. Cohen Denker, DC, 40-3

Discus – 1. Sam Thomas, EN, 150-7; 3. Dalton Snodgrass, YORK, 126-0

Shot Put – 1. Sam Thomas, EN, 48-8; 5. Jude Collingham, YORK, 42-0