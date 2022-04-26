Duke boys swamp Seward on their home soccer pitch

YORK – The last time the York Dukes took the soccer pitch, they outshot Holdrege 36-6, but that shot discrepancy did not show in the final score as York held on for a narrow 3-2 lead. On Monday evening against winless Seward, the Dukes again held a massive shot advantage.

This time, however, that edge showed in the final score. York racked up four goals on 17 shots in the first half, and the Dukes rolled from there in a 9-0 shutout.

“It’s nice to finally put the ball in the goal,” York head coach Matt Maltsberger said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the best game we’ve played, but it’s very similar to a lot of the other games we’ve played. This Seward team competed with Holdrege and we come out and put nine scores on the board because we found the back of the net.”

The Dukes opened the scoring early thanks to an assist from a Bluejays error. York’s Bryson Benjamin fired a pass toward teammate Jaxson Alexander near the goal, but Alexander never got an opportunity to touch the ball as it hit a Seward defender and bounced into the goal.

Seward’s own goal put York on top 1-0 just 1:40 into the ballgame, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Two minutes later, Benjamin fired a pass to Alexander, who booted the ball past the Bluejays goalkeeper and into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead four minutes into the opening half.

With 29:12 to play until halftime, an Alexander header found the back of the goal to push the Dukes lead to 3-0 off the assist from Jonathan Portillo.

A few minutes later, Benjamin found himself wide open near the Seward goal and fired the ball into the back of the net for the fourth York goal with 25:15 to play in the opening half.

The Dukes cooled off from there, outshooting the Bluejays 17-2 in the opening half but failing to score over the final 25 minutes of the first half thanks to 11 saves from the Seward keeper.

For the first 10 minutes of the second half, Seward prevented the Dukes from mounting a serious offensive threat. With 26:05 to play in the game, however, Alexander found the back of the net to complete his hat trick and push the York lead to 5-0.

The Dukes extended their cushion again a minute later, when Noah Jones converted on a penalty kick. York wasn’t finished, as Seward failed to put away a ball near their own goal and the ball bounced to Portillo, who slammed it past the Bluejays’ goaltender for a 7-0 lead with 22:24 remaining.

Alexander buried his fourth goal of the ballgame with 18:35 to play, and for the next six minutes the score remained 8-0. With just under 12 and a half minutes to go, however, Andrew VanGomple fired a rocket at the Seward goaltender. The ball bounced off the keeper’s hands and into the back of the net, making it a 9-0 York lead.

The Dukes generated a few more scoring opportunities down the stretch but failed to convert, accounting for the 9-0 final margin. York unofficially outshot Seward 39-5, including a whopping 22-3 in the second half.

Only 21 saves from the Bluejays’ goaltender prevented the 10-0 mercy rule from taking effect.

“I think when we put things together and play the ball simple and play the way we know how to play, good things happen,” Maltsberger said. “It’s coming together at the right time, and it’s a nice time to get on a win streak. We have a big game against Crete. I think they’re a three-loss team, so it’ll be a good warmup for us going into districts.”