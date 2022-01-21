Duke boys stand off late Fairbury assault

Duke boys fend off fourth-quarter Fairbury surge, win 61-57
Seevers drills six treys, scores 24 points; Ivey scores six of his 14 points in the fourth to stave off Jeffs
By Christian Horn
FAIRBURY – The York Dukes landed a haymaker on the Fairbury Jeffs out of the gate Friday night, pouring in 20 points in the first quarter to take a 20-8 lead after eight minutes.
Behind a hot shooting night from junior Ryan Seevers, who drilled six shots from downtown – five in the first half – and poured in 24 points, the Dukes took a 35-23 lead into the locker room.
Fairbury mounted a late surge as Jax Biehl drained four treys in the final period, but Garrett Ivey scored six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as York held on for a 61-57 win to improve to 8-7 on the season.
“I thought we did a really good job in the first half of building a lead. We were aggressive, I thought the ball moved offensively, Seevers shot the ball really well,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Toward the end of the first half we gave up what, three offensive rebounds the last possession, the kid hits a 30-footer and it’s right back to 12. We told them coming out in the second half this is another opportunity for you to decide if you’re going to go finish off a game or if you’re going to make it a dogfight again. You could tell same as the last three times that 30 second in we were in for a dogfight.”
“We just are not aggressive enough in the second half,” he continued. “I thought we did a good job late in the game of settling down and I was proud of the kids for doing that, but we’ve got to find something at halftime so we come out in the third quarter more aggressive.”
The Jeffs cut York’s lead to 43-36 heading into the final frame after Jacob Martin drilled a shot from long range at the third-quarter horn, and Fairbury continued the momentum early in the fourth quarter, knotting the game at 47 all with under six minutes to play.
York got up off the matt, as Emmanuel Jensen crashed the offensive glass for a big rebound, drew contact and sank a pair of free throws to put the Dukes back in front with 5:27 to play. Seevers added a bucket to push the lead to four, but Biehl buried a three with 3:30 to go to trim the deficit to one.
Joel Jensen answered back with a bucket to make it 53-50 York, but Biehl tied it with his fourth triple of the quarter on the other end.
The Dukes strolled down the court and found Ivey for a layup to go back in front 55-53 with 2:04 to play. Fairbury then split a pair of free throws before Joel Jensen drew contact on the other end for York. The senior stepped to the charity stripe and calmly buried a pair of free throws to make it 57-54 Dukes with 1:05 to play.
Fairbury missed a potential tying 3-pointer, and Seevers corralled the rebound near midcourt. The junior looked up the court and flipped the ball to Ivey, who was all alone on the other end of the floor. Ivey rolled the ball through the net for a layup, and York led by five with 38 seconds to play.
Seevers poked the ball loose for a steal on the next Fairbury possession but missed the front end of a one-and-one to give Fairbury another chance. However, the Dukes stood tall defensively as Austin Phiney rejected the trey and Seevers grabbed the rebound and drew a foul.
This time, Seevers knocked down both free throws to essentially ice the game. Fairbury nailed a 3-pointer on the other end as the final seconds ticked off the clock, and York escaped with a 61-57 win.
The Dukes may have weathered the storm and Biehl’s barrage from beyond the arc, but Lamberty was not thrilled with the team’s defensive effort in the second half.
“We were able to hang tough, but the biggest thing is the fact that we had two guys rotating in the wrong spots all the time,” he said. “We’d have the ball stopped but all of a sudden we have three or four guys surrounding the ball and it’s a kick-out instead of the one guy stopping the ball and we get out backside rotations and we get to the shots. We didn’t do a very good job of that tonight, so we’ve got to make sure we’re more solid in our rotation coming out of those baseline penetrations.”
Fairbury scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, but in the end it was all for naught. Biehl racked up a game-high 25 points and knocked down six threes, while Blake Starr added 10 and swished in a trio of shots from beyond the arc for the Jeffs. Fairbury buried 10 treys for the game, seven of which came after halftime.
Seevers poured in 24 points to pace York – 17 in the first half – as the junior canned six shots from downtown and buried eight shots from the floor overall. Ivey added 14 points and buried seven shots from the floor, including a trio of massive buckets over the final eight minutes to help York fend off the Fairbury rally.
Freshman Leyton Snodgrass added 11 points as the Dukes finished with three in double figures. Joel Jensen scored six, Emmanuel Jensen notched four and Jude Collingham scored two to round out York’s offensive outburst.
“Ryan struggled the last couple of game so it was good for him to come out and have a good night, and obviously at the end we needed every one of them,” Lamberty said. “Leyton’s getting better and better, continuing to get confidence and I thought Garrett Ivey stepped up again. I thought offensively we took some steps forward from different spots, so I was happy with that.”