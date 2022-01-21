Duke boys stand off late Fairbury assault

Fairbury missed a potential tying 3-pointer, and Seevers corralled the rebound near midcourt. The junior looked up the court and flipped the ball to Ivey, who was all alone on the other end of the floor. Ivey rolled the ball through the net for a layup, and York led by five with 38 seconds to play.

Seevers poked the ball loose for a steal on the next Fairbury possession but missed the front end of a one-and-one to give Fairbury another chance. However, the Dukes stood tall defensively as Austin Phiney rejected the trey and Seevers grabbed the rebound and drew a foul.

This time, Seevers knocked down both free throws to essentially ice the game. Fairbury nailed a 3-pointer on the other end as the final seconds ticked off the clock, and York escaped with a 61-57 win.

The Dukes may have weathered the storm and Biehl’s barrage from beyond the arc, but Lamberty was not thrilled with the team’s defensive effort in the second half.