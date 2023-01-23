Duke boys split with Fairbury, North Platte

YORK – The York Dukes hit the court twice over the weekend, picking up a 69-25 rout of Fairbury on Friday night. They led the Jeffs 26-10 after eight minutes and 46-13 at half.

“I was happy with our intensity. We finally got our intensity from the start and didn’t wait until we were down by 10 and that obviously makes a difference,” head coach Scott Lamberty said. “For us it was a huge difference because we had more intensity, got more tips, had more rebounds and got on the break more, which led to easier baskets.”

The Dukes knocked down 30 of 52 (58%) shots and went 6 of 20 from 3-point range. Garrett Ivey poured in 14 points on 7 of 10 shooting, while Leyton Snodgrass and Barrett Olson both finished with 12 on identical 5 of 9 shooting nights; Snodgrass also threw down a pair of dunks.

Behind them, Ryan Seevers and Riley Clark added eight points apiece, Austin Phinney notched six and Carter Stenger tallied four. Josh Turco knocked down a trey to finish with three points and Ryan Huston rounded out the scoring with two.

Snodgrass pulled down eight rebounds, while Huston dished out five assists and Ivey finished with eight steals and five assists.

North Platte 55, York 51

On Saturday, the Dukes hit the road to take on North Platte and dropped a tense 55-51 decision to the Bulldogs. York shot a respectable 21 of 48 (44%), but North Platte was slightly better at 21 of 45 (47%). The Dukes also shot 6 of 17 from three, but the Bulldogs made up for that with a 10 of 18 performance at the foul line.

Seevers went 9 of 13 from the floor, 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 22 points in the loss. Olson added 13 on 5 of 14 shooting and Phinney did not miss a field goal and tallied eight points. Ivey and Huston rounded out the scoring with four points apiece.

Carter Kelley led North Platte with 13 points, while Jesse Mauch followed with 12 and River Johnston added 11. Olson led the Dukes on the glass with seven rebounds and Ivey tallied eight assists.