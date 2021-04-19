Duke boys second in Central Conference soccer tourney

AURORA – The York Dukes’ first victim in the 2021 Central Conference Soccer Tournament came at the expense of Northwest by virtue of a 4-3 shootout win at home.

Moving on to the semifinals at Aurora the Dukes took down the host Huskies, 2-0, at noon Friday.

That set up a 4 p.m. showdown for the title between the seventh-seeded Dukes, by then victors over the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, and the top-seeded, 10-1 and second-ranked Lexington Minutemen.

That one did not go the Dukes’ way in a 10-0 loss, but co-head coach Matt Maltsberger said before the match, no matter the outcome his team couldn’t come up a loser after its march from an 0-4 record to begin the season to winning its way to the championship game just a few weeks later.

Maltsberger and his coaching colleague, Joe Leinen, believe it’s a fool’s bet to take anyone but the Minutemen as this year’s state champion in Class B.

“We are starting to get over the hump,” Maltsberger said following the win over Aurora. “Two nice wins over the conference No. 2 and No. 3 seeds as the No. 7 seed. We will be tested” in the next game later that afternoon vs. Lexington which he terms, “One of the top programs in the state.”