Duke boys second in Central Conference soccer tourney

AURORA – The York Dukes’ first victim in the 2021 Central Conference Soccer Tournament came at the expense of Northwest by virtue of a 4-3 shootout win at home.
Moving on to the semifinals at Aurora the Dukes took down the host Huskies, 2-0, at noon Friday.
That set up a 4 p.m. showdown for the title between the seventh-seeded Dukes, by then victors over the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, and the top-seeded, 10-1 and second-ranked Lexington Minutemen.
That one did not go the Dukes’ way in a 10-0 loss, but co-head coach Matt Maltsberger said before the match, no matter the outcome his team couldn’t come up a loser after its march from an 0-4 record to begin the season to winning its way to the championship game just a few weeks later.
Maltsberger and his coaching colleague, Joe Leinen, believe it’s a fool’s bet to take anyone but the Minutemen as this year’s state champion in Class B.
“We are starting to get over the hump,” Maltsberger said following the win over Aurora. “Two nice wins over the conference No. 2 and No. 3 seeds as the No. 7 seed. We will be tested” in the next game later that afternoon vs. Lexington which he terms, “One of the top programs in the state.”
Still and all, at the bottom line, “Five games in six days took its toll,” he acknowledged. “Lexington is the gold standard and we need to be better at competing. We had a nice run and you can’t take that away from the boys.”
What’s next?
“Back to work next week. It didn’t end like we wanted it to and the last one stings. Bur overall a very well-played tournament
Against Aurora, York fired 19 shots to just six for the Huskies.
Garrett Ivey scored both goals for the Dukes with assists from Bryson Benjamin and Andrew Van Gomple.
In goal, Duke keeper Chase Collingham was credited with eight saves.
In the championship the Minutemen went up 5-0 at halftime, then equaled that production in the second 40 minutes.
York matched only four of Lexington’s barrage of 46 shots including five corner kicks.
The stats show Collingham with three saves on six shots before Evan Fraser took over and notched 10 saves on 14 shots.
The York boys and girls entertain the Holdrege Dusters at 5 p.m. today at the Cornerstone Soccer Complex.