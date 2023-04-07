LINCOLN – Three of five Duke golfers medaled Thursday at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln; and the other two were right in the thick of it also.

Emmanuel Jensen parlayed the No. 1 slot on his team into a 75, good for fifth among the nearly 70 players from the 15 schools who teed it up for the Norris Titan Invitational.

Elijah Jensen, playing fourth, fell just a single stroke short of his teammate with a 76 that earned the seventh medal. Ryan Seevers recorded a 79 out of York’s No. 3 slot good for 13th.

Freshman Jaxson Hinze, playing No. 2 for the Dukes, missed a medal by a single stroke. His 81 landed 16th on the final leaderboard.

Marshall McCarthy was just three back of Hinze at 19th overall with an 18-hole round of 82.

"It was a solid start for the team but we have a couple of guys who are very disappointed in how they played,” summarized Duke coach Dan Malleck after the meet. “Emmanuel and Elijah both had some rough patches but were able to weather them and finish in the top 10.

“Marshall also had to fight early but came back to almost medal. Ryan and Jaxson were fighting their swing mechanics all day but they are at a level that they can still finish toward the top of the pack even when they don't have their best stuff,” Malleck said.

“We have a chance to see if we can close the gap on Norris at our invite next Thursday,” the coach added.

Team scores:

1. Norris 299, 2. York 311, 3. Scotus 326, 4. Crete 328, 5. Norris JV 333, 6. Lakeview 334, 7. Waverly 343, 8. Lincoln Lutheran 354, 9. Fairbury 356, 10. Lincoln Christian 361, 11. Seward 372, 12. Nebraska City 383, 13. Auburn 396, 14. Bishop Neumann 402, 15. Lincoln Northwest 607.