YORK – The York boys seized control of the game from the opening tip Friday and never looked back, taking a commanding 22-6 lead over Seward after eight minutes and rolling to a 76-52 win on senior night.

“It was a really great game. The guys came out fast, and it’s always good to beat Seward,” Ryan Seevers said after the game. “They’re a rival, and they’re always good so it’s always a great battle. We just came out hot, and I’m proud of the guys. It’s a great team win.”

By halftime, the York cushion stood at 41-18 thanks to a sizzling start from Seevers, who netted eight points in the opening stanza and had 15 at the intermission. Fellow senior Barrett Olson also sparked the offense early with a couple 3-balls and had eight for York in the opening half.

Coming out of the intermission, the Dukes’ defense wasn’t quite as effective as it had been in the first half, but it didn’t matter because the offense stayed hot. Seward outscored the hosts 18-17 in the third quarter, but York closed the game on an 18-16 run to account for the 24-point final margin.

“I’m pleased with a 24-point win against a pretty darn good opponent, but I thought our defense kind of slipped, especially in the second half,” head coach Scott Lamberty said. “The second quarter wasn’t bad – they just hit a couple shots – but in the second half I thought defensively we kind of traded baskets more than anything. I was a little disappointed in that, but we continued to move the basketball, we shot a high percentage, we continued to attack the basket and that opened up the 3-pointers later.”

York’s 76 point offensive explosion was the result of a highly efficient attack, as the Dukes buried nearly 60% of their shots (32 of 54). They were also effective from beyond the arc, shooting 7 of 16 from three, and they made 5 of 7 shots at the foul line.

“We have a lot of kids that can shoot the ball but more importantly we have a lot of guys that are willing to share the ball,” Lamberty said of the offensive efficiency. “That’s part of the reason we shoot the ball so well is when they’re passing up good looks for great looks, and I think they’ve learned as the season goes that extra pass for them is really big because we’ve got kids that can shoot it but we’ve also got kids that can get to the basket off the dribble.”

Seevers turned in a big night in his final home game, drilling 11 of 17 shots from the floor as he poured in 25 points to lead all scorers.

Olson followed with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting, while Riley Clark splashed down 3 of 3 shots from downtown and added nine.

Austin Phinney also netted nine points, Ryan Huston tallied eight, Garrett Ivey notched six and Leyton Snodgrass finished with four. Marshall McCarthy rounded out the scoring effort with three points.

“It’s awesome knowing that everybody on the court can score. Everybody has that capability, it’s a big thing and everyone doesn’t care who scores,” Seevers said. “We just want to win, so we go out there and move the ball and whoever gets the shot gets the shot.”

Olson paced York on the glass, pulling down 11 of the team’s 29 rebounds to complete a double-double. Ivey dished out nine assists and Seevers added six to pair with a team-high three steals. Phinney blocked three shots in the win.

Drew Covalt paced Seward with 12 points and Kameron Dyer added 11 in the loss.

York improved to 14-5 on the year with the win and capped the senior class’ home careers in style. Seevers, Ivey, Phinney, Olson, McCarthy and Dalton Snodgrass each suited up and took the court at the Duke Dome for the final time in regular-season action, and they went out with a bang.

“It was great. We’ve been playing with each other for a long time, so to be able to come out on senior night with a game like that – especially against our rival – it’s just unbelievable,” Seevers said. “I’m really proud of the guys for doing that.”

York closes the regular season with a pair of road matchups against Waverly and Hastings this week before subdistrict play begins.

“It’s such a great group of basketball players, but more importantly it’s a great group of young men,” Lamberty said of the senior class. “They work hard, they enjoy being around each other, they support each other and that’s important when you go through a season, especially when they’ve been doing this for a long time together. For them to go out like this, that’s fun for the kids.”