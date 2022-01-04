Duke boys overwhelm Schuyler on the court

YORK – One minute into Tuesday night’s Central Conference matchup, the York Dukes led the Schuyler Warriors 5-0. York never looked back, racking up 27 points in the opening period to seize a 25-point cushion after eight minutes before rolling to a 67-27 demolition of the visiting Warriors to improve to 5-4 on the season.

“I was proud of our kids, how they came out in that first quarter,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “The kids stuck to the game plan and did a great job. We had a little bit of a falloff in the late third, early fourth where defensively we didn’t contest as we needed to, but I thought overall we did a pretty good job defensively.”

Five different players scored for York in the opening quarter, which added 15 more points in the second and led 42-11 at the break. The Dukes racked up 17 more in the third quarter before cooling off some down the stretch as Schuyler found a little bit of a rhythm offensively to win the fourth quarter 10-8.

“We hit some shots, obviously, but in reality throughout the game we missed a ton of shots inside of three, four, five feet,” Lamberty said. “I thought they kept playing hard, they kept getting good looks and they played hard defensively so got out on the break a little bit.”