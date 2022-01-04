Duke boys overwhelm Schuyler on the court

YORK – One minute into Tuesday night’s Central Conference matchup, the York Dukes led the Schuyler Warriors 5-0. York never looked back, racking up 27 points in the opening period to seize a 25-point cushion after eight minutes before rolling to a 67-27 demolition of the visiting Warriors to improve to 5-4 on the season.
“I was proud of our kids, how they came out in that first quarter,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “The kids stuck to the game plan and did a great job. We had a little bit of a falloff in the late third, early fourth where defensively we didn’t contest as we needed to, but I thought overall we did a pretty good job defensively.”
Five different players scored for York in the opening quarter, which added 15 more points in the second and led 42-11 at the break. The Dukes racked up 17 more in the third quarter before cooling off some down the stretch as Schuyler found a little bit of a rhythm offensively to win the fourth quarter 10-8.
“We hit some shots, obviously, but in reality throughout the game we missed a ton of shots inside of three, four, five feet,” Lamberty said. “I thought they kept playing hard, they kept getting good looks and they played hard defensively so got out on the break a little bit.”
The Dukes connected on just under half of their shot attempts, as they shot 26 of 55 from the floor on the night. York also unloaded a barrage from downtown on the Warriors, as the Dukes went 9 of 21 from beyond the arc. Schuyler finished just 12 of 34 from the floor and 2 of 8 from deep.
York also held the advantage at the foul line, as the Dukes converted six of nine chances at the charity stripe while Schulyer connected on just one of three free throws.
Part of York’s decisive advantage in field goal attempts stemmed from the Dukes’ 31-19 edge on the glass; the other part resulted from York winning the turnover battle 19-8. All those extra chances paid dividends as the Dukes blew the game open early thanks to a fairly efficient shooting night – York connected at a 47% clip from the floor and a 42% rate from downtown.
“Our size inside is getting better to the point where they’re starting to command more double teams and that leaves Ryan (Seevers) open, that leaves Garrett Ivey open, Austin Phinney’s open on the outside,” Lamberty said. “We’re starting to surround it with kids that are shooting the ball much better, so that’s going to help us as the season progresses.”
Seevers and Ivey powered York offensively, as the junior duo combined for 26 points in the blowout. Ivey buried seven shots from the floor and finished with 13 points in three quarters. Seevers also racked up 13 points in three quarters of action but did most of his damage from beyond the arc, where he knocked down four of York’s nine treys.
Freshman Leyton Snodgrass poured in 11 points to join Ivey and Seevers in double figures, while junior Austin Phinney added nine.
Junior Jaxson Alexander notched five points, senior Marley Jensen scored four, juniors Marshall McCarthy and Ethan Phinney both buried a 3-pointer and finished with three points apiece and senior Joel Jensen and freshman Ryan Houston both tallied two points to round out the Dukes’ scoring outburst.
In all, 10 different players scored for York as guys who haven’t necessarily seen a ton of minutes so far this season earned some valuable on-court experience down the stretch.
“I think they did a pretty good job. Ryan Houston did a good job off the bench, Jaxson Alexander did a good job off the bench,” Lamberty said. “We’re getting some guys back healthy, so that’s changed our lineups a little bit. That’s good for us as the season progresses.”
York improved to 5-1 and returns to the hardwood on Thursday when it hits the road to take on Beatrice.