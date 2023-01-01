Duke boys make it two tourney titles for YHS hoops

AMHERST – The next thing to happen after the York girls left the Amherst Holiday Tournament court with their championship plaque Friday afternoon was the Duke boys doing the same.

Coach Scott Lamberty’s blue-clad troupe, paced by a clutch performance from senior Barrett Olson, won 58-50 over an outstanding Class C2 outfit. The formerly undefeated Broncos are now 8-1 and sporting the lofty No. 3 state ranking in C2 (OWH). The unranked Dukes improved to 6-1.

Small wonder a flushed and breathless Lamberty, moments after the final horn, exclaimed, “That was a GREAT win for us.”

After the jump the Dukes took a 5-zip lead on an opening three by Ryan Seevers and a driving layup from Austin Phinney. The Broncos answered with a triple of their own however, 5-3.

The first of two Snodgrass 3-pointers brought York from trailing by two to up one, 10-9 and then Olson made it 12-9 on an offensive board stick-back.

But Amherst snaked in a three as the first buzzer sounded. That tied it at an even dozen apiece after one.

Olson scored a three just 19 ticks into the second period, but that only brought his team into a 15-all tie. The Dukes tied again at 17 when Ryan Huston hit a layup; give the assist to Phinney.

The second Snodgrass three came at 4:30 until halftime and gave his Dukes breathing room up 21-17.

But the long, lean, athletic Broncos came in undefeated for a reason and fought to within one at intermission with York clinging by one, up 21-20.

The Dukes found themselves on the short end of a 28-21 scoreboard at 4:50 of the third. No worries. Lamberty’s squad reeled off a 10-zip run to 31-28 York. The final dagger in the dash to the lead came on a clutch three by Olson.

The Broncos hit a free throw, which Olson answered again with a three to make it a 13-1 Duke run. The third ended 36-31 after a driving bucket off the dribble from Seevers.

The teams traded blows in the fourth until a pair of free throws from Seevers with 1:52 to play got the Duke lead to 10 points, 47-37.

Amherst got a three that drew the Broncos to 47-40, but with only 1:40 left the predictable foul-fest began. York got a two from Olson on a layup off the break with the assist credited to Seevers, but otherwise it was only foul shots for the Dukes to the end.

Down 10 with 13 seconds left the Broncos were still scurrying around looking for someone to foul.

Behind Olson’s 21 came Garrett Ivey and Seevers at 12 points each, Snodgrass with six, Phinney at five and Huston for three.

Tayje Hadwinger, a 6-3 junior, paced the Broncos with 15 points on a three, a trio of 2-pointers and 6-of-9 free throw shooting.

Carter Riessland scored 11 with Austin Adelung and Scout Simmons at 10 apiece. Nolan Eloe added four.

“We guarded well,” said Lamberty of his defense. On the other end of the gym, of course, Olson earned accolades, too, for taking charge of the Duke offense in the second-half comeback.

Lamberty had high praise for Phinney and his lock-down defense of Bronco leading man Hadwiger.

“Austin made it really hard for him to get good looks,” he said. Marshall McCarthy’s tight attention to Adelung, holding him to 10, also loomed large in the win.

“On defense our kids locked in real well,” Lamberty said. “There was really no defensive game plan; just guard. They have too many weapons” to stay in a set defensive scheme.

The Duke boys and girls visit Schuyler on Tuesday.

Score by quarters:

York (6-1) 12 9 15 22 - 58

Amherst (8-1) 15 5 11 19 - 50