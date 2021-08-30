Duke boys hold their own in largely Class A tennis field

LINCOLN – The best overall record for the York Dukes at the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Tennis Invite on Friday belonged to the No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Van Gomple and Kaden Heiden with a 3-1 mark and No. 2 singles Ethan Phinney with the same record.
Phinney had the highest finish as he took third place and Van Gomple and Heiden were ninth.
The highest point total, however, went to No. 1 singles player Drew Hammer. He went 2-2, put up 22 of the Dukes’ 56 points and finished fourth.
York tied with Crete for fourth with 56 points. Class A Bellevue West won the team championship with 79 points and Norfolk was just a few points back in second with 75. Third place went to Papillion-La-Vista with 61.
The No. 2 York doubles team of Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling posted a 2-1 mark and finished in fourth.
First round wins went to Harms and Sahling along with Phinney who was 2-0 to start his day. At No. 1 singles, Hammer started 2-0 before losing his third match to Crete’s Aiden McDowell, the eventual runner-up.
Wins for Hammer came against Cooper Cicirello of Bellevue East and Millard South’s Matthew Thomas.
Phinney opened with a win over Chris Dominguez of Team Nebraska and Carson Pierce of Lincoln Northeast, before dropping his third match to eventual champion Jason Schwaneback of Norfolk. He bounced back to defeat Millard South’s Kaleb Teply for third place.
On the doubles side, Harms and Sahling defeated Crete’s Travis Sweeney and Mason Crumbliss, but lost to Bellevue East’s Blake Urwin and Landen Johnson. The duo bounced back to claim seventh place with a win over Millard South's Garret Denton and Nolan Galgerud.
Van Gomple and Sahling lost their opening match to Bellevue East’s Elijah Carerra and Brandon Tracy, but then reeled off three straight over Millard South’s Eli Burbach and Drew DeVries; Waverly’s Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott as well as Nebraska City’s Eli McNeely and Nathan Dia to earn ninth place.
“There were nine Class A Schools and four Class B schools at Woods Tennis Center. The guys competed very well in the heat to come out of there with a tie for fourth,” commented York head coach Dan Malleck. “