Duke boys hold their own in largely Class A tennis field

LINCOLN – The best overall record for the York Dukes at the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Tennis Invite on Friday belonged to the No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Van Gomple and Kaden Heiden with a 3-1 mark and No. 2 singles Ethan Phinney with the same record.

Phinney had the highest finish as he took third place and Van Gomple and Heiden were ninth.

The highest point total, however, went to No. 1 singles player Drew Hammer. He went 2-2, put up 22 of the Dukes’ 56 points and finished fourth.

York tied with Crete for fourth with 56 points. Class A Bellevue West won the team championship with 79 points and Norfolk was just a few points back in second with 75. Third place went to Papillion-La-Vista with 61.

The No. 2 York doubles team of Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling posted a 2-1 mark and finished in fourth.

First round wins went to Harms and Sahling along with Phinney who was 2-0 to start his day. At No. 1 singles, Hammer started 2-0 before losing his third match to Crete’s Aiden McDowell, the eventual runner-up.

Wins for Hammer came against Cooper Cicirello of Bellevue East and Millard South’s Matthew Thomas.