Duke boys, girls vie for state track berths at Fairbury

The York boys were not without their success in the 1600 and 3200.

Sophomore Colin Pinneo took the lead at the start and won his race by 11 seconds over Lincoln Christian’s Gavin McGerr. Pinneo’s time of 10:10.76 was nowhere near his best time of the season of 9:56.29.

In the 1600, Pinneo lost the lead on the final lap to Tanner Cooper of Norris and dropped to second place, less than a single second out of first. Pinneo was clocked at 4:43.29 and Cooper broke the tape at 4:42.95.

In the triple jump, senior Kirby Linhart had not reached the 41 foot mark this season as his best jump going in was 40-8 ½.

On his very first jump he not only made 41 feet, he flew past that and when he landed in the pit he had launched a jump of 42-7 and finished in second place.

In the long jump it was Jonathan Newman also punching his ticket as he had his best jump of the year with a distance of 21-4 ½ to take third place. He came in with a season best of 20-7.

York senior Wyatt Collingham, who had been recovering from a hamstring tear at Platteview, tried to go in the pole vault, but could not.