Duke boys, girls vie for state track berths at Fairbury

FAIRBURY - With 1-2-3 finishes in the 1600 and 3200, the York girls made a statement going into the state meet next week.
Those two events added to junior Brynn Hirschfeld’s first place in the 800 and York scored 58 points in the middle distance and distance races.
But their success didn’t stop there.
Head coach Darrell Branz threw together the same foursome who dazzled the field at the Yowell Classic earlier this year in the 4x800 and picked up 10 more points. That team consisted of Cailey Faust, Maddie Portwine, Kassidy Stuckey and Brynn Hirschfeld. York was clocked at 10:01.65, almost a second better than at the Yowell.
York tallied 68 of their 86 points in four events at the B-3 in Fairbury on Thursday.
It was also Hirschfeld, Stuckey and Portwine who took the top three spots in the 1600 and 3200. Stuckey won the 3200 in a time of 11:48.31; Hirschfeld was second in 11:49.24 and Portwine crossed the tape in 11:49.70. Hirschfeld and Portwine both set personal records in the race.
In the 1600 it was Stuckey (5:25.17); Hirschfeld (5:25.66) and Portwine with a time of 5:25.80. All three will be in Omaha at Burke Stadium starting next Friday.
In the pole vault, junior Melanie Driewer provided the Dukes. first win of the day as she cleared 10-6 to win.
The York boys were not without their success in the 1600 and 3200.
Sophomore Colin Pinneo took the lead at the start and won his race by 11 seconds over Lincoln Christian’s Gavin McGerr. Pinneo’s time of 10:10.76 was nowhere near his best time of the season of 9:56.29.
In the 1600, Pinneo lost the lead on the final lap to Tanner Cooper of Norris and dropped to second place, less than a single second out of first. Pinneo was clocked at 4:43.29 and Cooper broke the tape at 4:42.95.
In the triple jump, senior Kirby Linhart had not reached the 41 foot mark this season as his best jump going in was 40-8 ½.
On his very first jump he not only made 41 feet, he flew past that and when he landed in the pit he had launched a jump of 42-7 and finished in second place.
In the long jump it was Jonathan Newman also punching his ticket as he had his best jump of the year with a distance of 21-4 ½ to take third place. He came in with a season best of 20-7.
York senior Wyatt Collingham, who had been recovering from a hamstring tear at Platteview, tried to go in the pole vault, but could not.
In the team races the Waverly girls saw their lead dip to 93-86 to York after the Dukes went 1-2-3 in the 1600, but the Vikings were able to hold off The Dukes by the final score of 113-86 by winning both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Fairbury, Beatrice and Norris rounded out the top five.
The Waverly boys were also district champions. They won the 4x400 after Norris had pulled to within 104-98 late. Waverly finished with 114, Norris 104, Seward 83, Lincoln Christian was fourth with 46 and York rounded out the top five with 43 points.
The Class B State Championships get underway next Friday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at Omaha Burke Stadium. The meet will conclude on Saturday, May 22 around 7 p.m.
Any additional qualifiers will be listed on Friday.