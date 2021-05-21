Duke boys, girls complete first day at state track

OMAHA - The York girls had just four events on the schedule for the first day of Class B competition on Friday and they made the most of them scoring 31 points to lead Elkhorn North who sits in second with 23.5 after day one of the Class B State Meet in Omaha.

The Class B leader in the pole vault took care of business as junior Melanie Driewer cleared 11-0 and edged fellow Central Conference vaulter Cassidy Knust of Aurora who cleared 10-6 before bowing out. Driewer missed all three tries at 11-4 trying to set the school record. Her 11-0 jump was her best of the season.

York’s first points of the day came from the 4x800 relay of Maddie Portwine, Cailey Faust, Kassidy Stuckey and Brynn Hirschfeld.

York coach Darrel Branz flip flopped Portwine and Faust as the senior Portwine, who just signed to run track and field at Nebraska next year, started off and Faust ran second. York trailed big early, but was able to work their way back into the thick of things and crossed the line in third place, behind Blair and Elkhorn North.

The Dukes were clocked at 9:43.38 with was more than 17 seconds faster than their time at districts. Blair was clocked at 9:35.62.