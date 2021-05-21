Duke boys, girls complete first day at state track

OMAHA - The York girls had just four events on the schedule for the first day of Class B competition on Friday and they made the most of them scoring 31 points to lead Elkhorn North who sits in second with 23.5 after day one of the Class B State Meet in Omaha.
The Class B leader in the pole vault took care of business as junior Melanie Driewer cleared 11-0 and edged fellow Central Conference vaulter Cassidy Knust of Aurora who cleared 10-6 before bowing out. Driewer missed all three tries at 11-4 trying to set the school record. Her 11-0 jump was her best of the season.
York’s first points of the day came from the 4x800 relay of Maddie Portwine, Cailey Faust, Kassidy Stuckey and Brynn Hirschfeld.
York coach Darrel Branz flip flopped Portwine and Faust as the senior Portwine, who just signed to run track and field at Nebraska next year, started off and Faust ran second. York trailed big early, but was able to work their way back into the thick of things and crossed the line in third place, behind Blair and Elkhorn North.
The Dukes were clocked at 9:43.38 with was more than 17 seconds faster than their time at districts. Blair was clocked at 9:35.62.
The final points of the day for the girls came in the 3200 where the Duke threesome of Hirschfeld, Portwine and Stuckey came across in third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin won the race in a time of 11:14.36. Hirschfeld was clocked at 11:41.73; Portwine turned in a 11:43.80 and Stuckey finished with a time of 11:45.45. Both Hirschfeld and Portwine set PRs with their times.
Hirschfeld will be in the 800 finals today and all three of York’s open 3200 runners will be in the 1600-meter run.
Early in Friday’s field events, York sophomore Kelley Erwin had a put of 36-6 ¼ and led the first flight of the shot. Three girls ended up throwing 41-0 or better as Sidney’s Karly Sylvester won the event with a toss of 41-10 ½. Erwin’s effort was her best throw of the year by two feet.
In the boys 3200, York sophomore Colin Pinneo ran a 10:05.05 and that was good for fourth place. South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerson won the event with a time of 9:46.96.
York’s only other boy in action Friday was senior Jonathan Newman in the long jump. Newman’s best jump of the day was 20-3 ¼ and that fell short of qualifying for the finals.
Today, York senior and Colorado State- Pueblo track and field recruit Kirby Linhart will compete in the triple jump.
Girls scoring (top five) - 1.York 31; 2.Elkhorn North 23.5; 3.Elkhorn High 15; 4.McCook 13.5; 5.Fairbury 11.
Boys scoring (top five and York) - 1.Sidney 19; 2.Hastings 18; 3.Aurora 15; 4.Norris 14; 5.Pierce 12; 15. York 5.