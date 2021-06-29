Duke boys get in a summer of hoops prep

“You play a lot of different bodies each week, so sometimes it is hard to get continuity as a group, but basically we want to look at is everybody understanding what they are supposed to do. Some kids are learning a couple different spots and do they understand what they need to do at those spots,” explained Lamberty. “The footwork and everything is important, but you are only working on that once a week. Maybe in workouts you work on your footwork on a shot. You want to make sure that the kids understand what it is they are supposed to do. You can fine tune that during the season when you are actually working on that every day.”

The goal is to win, but Lamberty said that is not as important as other things.

“We always want to win, but we want to make sure we are seeing kids playing in different situations,” the coach stated. “We will even work different things here tonight and work on some things we haven’t worked on this summer. You want to try and win the game, but for us it is more important that we understand what we are doing.”

Not all questions get answered over the summer workouts, but Lamberty feels the Dukes have answered more than they have created.