Duke boys get first 'W' on the road at Lexington

LEXINGTON – When the Lexington Minutemen cut the York lead to just two points in the third quarter, 6-0 junior Garrett Ivey stepped forward and kept the Minutemen from getting any closer.

Ivey scored a game-high 22 points and the Dukes broke into the win column for the first time this year with a 63-45 Central Conference victory at Lexington.

York led 12 -7 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 29-20 at the half with a 17-13 scoring advantage in the second quarter.

Lexington chipped away in the third quarter and pulled to within two points.

That’s when Ivey took over.

“Garrett Ivey was huge for us at Lexington with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. When the lead was cut to two in the third quarter he had eight straight points to push the lead,” commented York head coach Scott Lamberty. “I was proud of our kids for taking a big step forward with a road win. The intensity level was better and our attention to detail, especially on the defensive end, is getting better. We have a long way to go yet, but the kids are getting better.”