Duke boys get first 'W' on the road at Lexington

LEXINGTON – When the Lexington Minutemen cut the York lead to just two points in the third quarter, 6-0 junior Garrett Ivey stepped forward and kept the Minutemen from getting any closer.
Ivey scored a game-high 22 points and the Dukes broke into the win column for the first time this year with a 63-45 Central Conference victory at Lexington.
York led 12 -7 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 29-20 at the half with a 17-13 scoring advantage in the second quarter.
Lexington chipped away in the third quarter and pulled to within two points.
That’s when Ivey took over.
“Garrett Ivey was huge for us at Lexington with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. When the lead was cut to two in the third quarter he had eight straight points to push the lead,” commented York head coach Scott Lamberty. “I was proud of our kids for taking a big step forward with a road win. The intensity level was better and our attention to detail, especially on the defensive end, is getting better. We have a long way to go yet, but the kids are getting better.”
York silenced any hopes the Minutemen had of a fourth-quarter comeback with a 17-7 scoring run that opened the lead back to double digits.
Other than Ivey’s 22, Austin Phinney tossed in 13 and Emmanuel Jensen added seven.
York was 27 of 48 from the field for 56% and that included just under 50% from behind the 3-point arc as they sank 5 of 12 attempts.
York was 4 of 8 at the charity stripe.
Lexington hit 18 of 47 overall from the field and also shot well from 3-point range connecting on 8 of 17. They attempted just three free throws and hit one.
York held a substantial advantage on the glass 34-17. Phinney led the Dukes with seven and York did a great job with everybody in on the act on the glass.
“I thought we did a great job on the boards and were able to pressure them into some turnovers,” added Lamberty. “The kids did a great job sharing the basketball to get high quality looks as well. We will keep working to get better and carve out roles. It's a great group of kids to coach.”
York (1-2) will be at Aurora for a Friday night game vs. the Huskies with tip-time 7:45 p.m.
York (1-2) 12 17 17 17-63
Lexington (2-3) 7 13 18 7-45