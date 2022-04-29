Duke boys fall to Crete in final regular season soccer match

CRETE – The Crete Cardinals protected their home pitch on Thursday night as they topped the York Dukes 2-0 in their regular season finales.

Crete will take a record of 9-4 into the subdistricts which start Saturday while the Dukes are 5-8 and will host the Aurora Huskies (3-10) at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex today at 11 a.m.

Today’s winner will travel to Northwest on Monday to face the No. 1 seed and 11-3 Northwest Vikings in the semifinals of the B-7 subdistrict.

York faced the Vikings earlier in the year at Northwest and the Vikings won a hard-fought, gut-wrenching 1-0 game over the Dukes. York had several chances in the final minutes but could not convert.

Thursday, the Crete Cardinals did all their damage during the first 40 minutes as they scored two goals in the first half.

With the Crete defense limiting the York offense to just six shots the entire game, York could not make up the early deficit.

Crete was relentless on offense as they fired 44 shots at Duke junior keeper Austin Phinney who finished the game with 12 saves. Both Noah Jones and Bryson Benjamin had two shots for the Dukes. York had just one corner kick in the loss.

“We played hard against a very skilled Crete team. I thought we competed and played a much better second half as we shut them out,” said York head coach Matt Maltsberger.”Now it’s either win and stay in or lose and go home.”