Duke boys fall in soccer at Aurora

AURORA - The rain came down the entire game Friday night as the Duke and Huskie boys soccer teams played a make-up game from earlier this year.

York fell behind 2-0 in the first half and a red card put the Dukes a man down for most of the second half.

York drew even at 2-2 on goals by Bryson Benjamin and Jake Erwin to force overtime.

The first overtime was scoreless, but the Huskies netted a goal late in the second to pick up the win. York falls to 2-5 with the loss.

“I felt like we dominated the entire game, but soccer is unique in the fact that you can control the entirety of the game, but a moment’s mental lapse can you cost you a win,” said co-head coach Matt Maltsberger. “Overall, the last three games we have played really well.”

York has a long week ahead and all of their games will be on the road.

The Dukes were at Conestoga on Monday, they travel to Columbus on Tuesday to take on the Lakeview Vikings and on Thursday open Central Conference action at Northwest, a team they beat earlier this year 3-1.

If the Dukes come out on top Thursday they return to Grand Island for semifinals, finals and consolation games Saturday.