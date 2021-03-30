Duke boys’ effort A-plus; ball just can’t find the net

YORK – The Duke boys did not take a backward step in playing the Schuyler Warriors head-up everywhere but on the scoreboard.
The pre-season No. 10 Warriors found themselves in a halftime deadlock Monday with the Dukes at Cornerstone Sports Complex, 1-1.
In the second 40 minutes the visitors planted two goals, shut York out and escaped 3-1.
“This is not the way we expected to start the season,” said York coach Joe Leinen of his squad’s 0-4 start. We haven’t started a season this way in a long time.”
The Warriors planted their first goal in the string at the 31st minute of the first half, thus helping themselves to early momentum.
“You get one of those early” like Schuyler did, said Leinen, “it changes the game immensely.”
York’s goal, scored by junior Noah Jones off a corner kick at the east end of the pitch in the first half’s 25th minute, came with an assist from sophomore Garrett Ivey.
York statistician Patrick Alexander had the Dukes with six shots the first half and Schuyler five.
Warrior second-half goals that sealed York’s fate were delivered in the 23rd and ninth minutes.
By game’s end Schuyler had made 18 shots, 10 on goal, to 16 total shots for York.
Duke keeper Chase Collingham, a senior, chalked up eight saves on the afternoon.
Collingham, said Leinen, has performed well in goal. “He’s a leader for us” and indeed, Collingham was vocal as he directed his teammates when play closed in on York’s end.
“It’s not an effort issue,” said Leinen of the tough start to the season. He said the kids are playing hard but being brought up short by their own “mistakes defensively.
The Dukes return to their home pitch Thursday at 5 to meet the Northwest Vikings in what Leinen promises will also be a knock-down, drag-out afternoon.