Duke boys earn a quality win on the pitch at Schuyler

SCHUYLER – The Schuyler Warriors have been among the Class B boys’ powerhouse soccer programs for the past 10 years.

On Monday night the Dukes traveled to Schuyler and came away with a 2-1 win on the Warriors’ home field.

York improved to 3-2 with the win while the Schuyler team dropped below .500 at 2-3.

The Warriors scored first as freshman Gaspar Juarez found the back of the net at the halfway mark of the first half.

After that, junior keeper Austin Phinney held the Warriors scoreless and the Dukes found their offense in the second half. Phinney recorded four saves off five Schuyler shots.

“We made some defensive adjustments at half and the boys really responded,” said York head coach Matt Maltsberger. “I thought we out worked them and played physically.”

It was about the halfway point of the second half (61:20) the Dukes lit their side of the scoreboard when senior Jonathan Portillo off the assist from junior Bryson Benjamin tied the game at 1-1.

The winner came at the 71:10 mark of the game when junior Garrett Ivey scored what would be the game winner off the assist from junior Andrew VanGomple.

York pelted the Schuyler keeper with 17 shots in the win.

York will head to Northwest on Thursday where they will take on the Vikings in Central Conference play.

“This was a very good win for us against a quality opponent,” Maltsberger added. “It doesn’t get any easier this week with Grand Island Northwest on Thursday.”