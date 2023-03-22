LEXINGTON – In the first game of the Benny Hanaphy era, the York boys soccer team went on the road and played Lexington to a 2-2 draw over the game’s first 40 minutes. However, the Dukes did not quite have enough gas in the tank down the stretch as the Minutemen picked up a pair of goals in the second half to walk away with a 4-2 win Tuesday evening.
The Dukes’ goals went to senior Andrew Van Gomple and freshman Logan Davis, while senior Jaxson Alexander was credited with an assist.
Lexington notched goals from four different players as the Minutemen hoisted 24 shots on goal. However, they struggled to routinely break through against York’s Austin Phinney in net as the senior collected 20 saves.
York dropped its season opener but returns to action Thursday when the Dukes take the pitch at Beatrice.