HASTINGS – For one half Monday night, the York Dukes played the Northwest Vikings to a scoreless draw in the B-7 subdistrict opener in Hastings. In the second half, however, the Vikings proved to be too much as they netted a trio of goals over the final 40 minutes and advanced to the subdistrict finals with a 3-1 win.

Both sides finished the game with four corner kicks, but Northwest logged 15 shots on goal and finally opened the scoring with Peyton Atwood’s goal with just over 19 minutes remaining in the ballgame.

The Vikings added one goal apiece from Landon King and Connor Haney down the stretch to end the game. Trevyn Keene and Caden Keller added assists for Northwest, while York’s lone goal was unassisted off the leg of Andrew Van Gomple in the 75th minute.

Outside of Van Gomple’s goal, the Dukes could not crack the code of Northwest goalkeeper Jack Kenna, who finished with six saves in the victory. Austin Phinney also turned in a solid night in the net, recording 12 saves for York in defeat.

Northwest avenged a 2-1 loss to York in the regular season and moved to 8-7 on the year. The Dukes dropped to 8-6 with the loss. York, which sat 19th in wildcard points in Class B, likely saw its season come to an end Monday night.

The Dukes will bid farewell to 11 seniors in Phinney, Van Gomple, Jaxson Alexander, Garrett Ivey, Ethan Phinney, Kolber Majerus, Dawson Schwarz, Bryson Benjamin, Malachi Coppinger, Kennan Dirks and Koy Gieck.