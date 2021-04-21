Duke boys down Dusters in soccer, 4-1

YORK – After giving up an early goal on one of Holdrege’s few threats to Duke goalie Chase Collingham in the first half, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for York Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Dusters.

“We started the game really flat,” said Duke co-head coach Matt Maltsberger, “and actually went down a goal early. When you hang your hat on energy and winning the 50-50 balls and then come out flat, that’s what happens. The second half we played our game with energy and physicality and a 4-1 win is what happens.”

The Dukes, who wrap up their season next Thursday at home on Parents Night vs. Crete, fired 22 shots at the Duster goalie. The stats sheet shows 11 shots in response by Holdrege that resulted in five saves for York keeper Chase Collingham. Evan Frazier had a save in relief of Collingham.

Holdrege’s goal came with 21:24 on the first half clock, but as the half wound down Jaxson Alexander planted the first of his two lightning goals in the string, the first at 3:45 and the second at 1:10 before intermission. The first assist was credited to Thomas Ivey, the second to Noah Jones.

That put the Dukes up 2-1 as the second 40 minutes began.