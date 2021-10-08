Duke boys down Crete in regular season tennis finale

CRETE – In its final meet before the state tournament in Lincoln next week, the York Dukes tennis team pulled out a 6-3 win over the Crete Cardinals to finish the regular season on a positive note.

“It was a great way to end the regular season for our varsity as they ended up with a dual record of 8-2,” Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said. “Jaxson had a big come from behind overtime win to give us a 4-2 lead after the singles matches. Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple also went undefeated in their two matches on the night.”

Juniors Andrew Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander combined for an 8-6 win in doubles action, while senior Drew Hammer and junior Ethan Phinney blanked their opponents 8-0. Senior Caleb Sahling and sophomore Kaiden Heiden could not complete the doubles sweep, falling 8-5 in their match.

In singles play, Sahling and Van Gomple each picked up a pair of 8-3 wins, while Phinney won his singles match 8-2 and Alexander pulled out a 9-7 win in his match.

Hammer dropped his singles match 8-1 and Heiden lost 8-3 to provide the 6-3 final margin.