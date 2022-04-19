Duke boys dominate McCook Invite at Heritage Hills

MCCOOK- The York Dukes are becoming very used to playing in high winds and following Tuesday’s 26-stroke win at the McCook Invite at Heritage Hills Golf Course, they are also getting pretty good at figuring out how to do just that.

With winds reaching gusts of 45-50 miles per hour, York fired a team score of 333 and placed four of their five golfers in the top seven in the individual standings.

For the second meet in a row, sophomore Emmanuel Jensen took the gold medal with a score of 81 and teammate Ryan Seevers, a junior, followed him for second with an 82.

Jensen missed the earlier part of the season due to an arm injury, but in his two meets since returning he has taken the top spot in two invites including the York Invite last week.

“It's been a while since we had four guys finishing the top seven of a large quality invite like this. I'm just so impressed by our guys and how they hung in there with 45 mph winds once again,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “Emanuel winning his second invitational in a row in his only two starts of the year is just astounding for a sophomore coming off of an injury. Ryan continues to play in an incredibly high level and actually caught a bad break on his last hole otherwise he shoots a score in the '70s.”

Finishing in fourth place was Marley Jensen who carded an 84 and rounding out Duke scoring was Joel Jensen in seventh place with an 86. York’s fifth golfer was Elijah Jensen with a 106

“Marley's mental approach to the game is just so much more mature and consistent. He is now matching it up to the excellent physical abilities that he has,” stated Malleck. “And it was just a huge step forward for Joel. He has so much horsepower and we've just been looking for him to break out.”

York is back in action Monday at the Beatrice Invite and on Friday will join Centennial in Crete at College Heights.

Team scoring-1.York 333, 2.McCook Red 359, 3.Ogallala 360, 4.Minden 371, 5.Cozad 379, 6.Broken Bow 384, 7.Gothenburg 385, 8.Alliance 391, 9.North Platte 401, 10.McCook White 428, 11.Lexington 429, 12.Holdrege 435