Duke boys cut it close, but survive Lakeview's late charge

YORK – The York Dukes went to the fourth quarter on top of Lakeview 45-32, but watched as the Vikings chipped away at the double-digit lead over the final eight minutes.
York held off the determined Vikings by the final score of 58-55 and improved to 13-8 on the year with just one more regular season game remaining. That will be Friday night at Seward in a rematch of the Central Conference Tournament championship game won by the Dukes in overtime.
Saturday, York junior Ryan Seevers got out to a quick start scoring seven of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter and finishing the game seven of 15 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. The junior led a York team effort of 17 of 26 at the foul line with his 6 for 6 performance.
Lakeview led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but York put up 21 second quarter points and went to the half on top 32-23.
Along with Seevers’ 21 points, junior Garrett Ivey finished with 12 and was 1 of 2 on 3-point attempts. Another junior, Austin Phinney, had 12 rebounds, eight points and finished up 4 of 5 at the foul line. He also led the team in assists with five while Ivey as charted with three.
“I thought Ryan Seevers had another really good game for us as did Austin Phinney. We are also getting positive contributions from a lot of people, so that's good for us as we wind down the regular season,” commented York head coach Scott Lamberty. “We will continue to work to get better.”
York as a team connected on 19 of 44 shots from the floor for 43% and hit just 3 of 16 3-point tries for 19%.
Lamberty said his team played well for three quarters, but struggled in the fourth.
“I thought we played well the first three quarters, but the fourth quarter we didn't execute defensively very well. Our help and rotations weren't solid and that allowed too many open shots that Lakeview hit,” Lamberty said. “Our defensive transition was also poor the second half. That along with a 5 of 12 performance from the free throw line the fourth quarter didn't help. Credit Lakeview, they took advantage of those opportunities and created others as well. They played much harder than we did the fourth quarter.”
York goes into the final week as the leader in wildcard points among Aurora, Crete and Seward. If they end that way they will host the B-6 District starting on Tuesday, February 22.
Columbus Lakeview (6-14) 12 11 9 23-55
York (13-8) 11 21 13 13-58