Duke boys cut it close, but survive Lakeview's late charge

YORK – The York Dukes went to the fourth quarter on top of Lakeview 45-32, but watched as the Vikings chipped away at the double-digit lead over the final eight minutes.

York held off the determined Vikings by the final score of 58-55 and improved to 13-8 on the year with just one more regular season game remaining. That will be Friday night at Seward in a rematch of the Central Conference Tournament championship game won by the Dukes in overtime.

Saturday, York junior Ryan Seevers got out to a quick start scoring seven of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter and finishing the game seven of 15 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. The junior led a York team effort of 17 of 26 at the foul line with his 6 for 6 performance.

Lakeview led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but York put up 21 second quarter points and went to the half on top 32-23.

Along with Seevers’ 21 points, junior Garrett Ivey finished with 12 and was 1 of 2 on 3-point attempts. Another junior, Austin Phinney, had 12 rebounds, eight points and finished up 4 of 5 at the foul line. He also led the team in assists with five while Ivey as charted with three.