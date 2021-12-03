Duke boys' comeback falls short at Ralston

Dukes fourth quarter comeback falls short at Ralston
RALSTON – A 25-20 fourth quarter run by the Dukes came up three points short as York dropped its opener at Ralston Thursday night by the final score of 58-55 in boys hoops.
Ralston opened a 17-14 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and extended the advantage to 28-20 at the half.
Both teams put up 10 points in the third quarter and Ralston was able to maintain its eight point lead as the game went to fourth quarter.
York cut the lead to just two points, but according to head coach Scott Lamberty, could not secure some late rebounds off missed free throws and that hurt their chances.
“They beat us on the glass bad and that was the big difference in the game. We needed to be more physical to secure rebounds late off free throws and jump shots,” said Lamberty. “I was proud of our effort and composure as we were able to come from behind several times to cut the lead to two, but we just couldn't get over the hump.”
York was led in scoring by junior Ryan Seevers with 17 points on 4 of 7 chances from 3-point range and 6 of 11 overall. Seevers was 1 of 3 at the free throw line.
Also in double figures was Garrett Ivey with 13 points. Austin Phinney added eight points, Joel Jensen seven and Leyton Snodgrass six.
York was 21 of 46 from the field overall and hit 5 of 13 3-point attempts. The Dukes finished just 8 of 17 at the free throw line and were out rebounded 36-25. Phinney led the way with six boards.
Ralston was 22 of 50 and 6 of 21 on 3-pointers. The Rams were 8 of 15 at the 15-foot freebie line.
“I felt we did a lot of good things, especially considering we have so many inexperienced guys yet,” commented Lamberty. “We will continue to work to find our best combinations and continue competing every day to get better.”
York will have two games next week. They entertain Waverly on Thursday then hit the road for a game at Lexington.
York (0-1) 14 6 10 25-55