Duke boys' comeback falls short at Ralston

Dukes fourth quarter comeback falls short at Ralston

RALSTON – A 25-20 fourth quarter run by the Dukes came up three points short as York dropped its opener at Ralston Thursday night by the final score of 58-55 in boys hoops.

Ralston opened a 17-14 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and extended the advantage to 28-20 at the half.

Both teams put up 10 points in the third quarter and Ralston was able to maintain its eight point lead as the game went to fourth quarter.

York cut the lead to just two points, but according to head coach Scott Lamberty, could not secure some late rebounds off missed free throws and that hurt their chances.

“They beat us on the glass bad and that was the big difference in the game. We needed to be more physical to secure rebounds late off free throws and jump shots,” said Lamberty. “I was proud of our effort and composure as we were able to come from behind several times to cut the lead to two, but we just couldn't get over the hump.”

York was led in scoring by junior Ryan Seevers with 17 points on 4 of 7 chances from 3-point range and 6 of 11 overall. Seevers was 1 of 3 at the free throw line.