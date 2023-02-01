Duke boys ‘bowl’ to district title in Hastings

HASTINGS – The York boys bowling team captured the B-5 District championship on Tuesday at Pastime Lanes in Hastings.

York won the championship by over 230 pins with a pin fall of 3,574 to 3,344 for the Northwest Vikings.

Third place went to Hastings with a score of 2,917, fourth was McCool Junction with 2,616 and Superior was fifth with 2,191.

The top singles score belonged to York junior Landon McConnell with a 582 series with second place going to another York junior Schuyler Handy who rolled a 565.

McCool Junction senior Garret Hansen was the lone qualifier from McCool Junction. He had a 555 and fourth place was Duke freshman Logan Handy with a 548.

The girls B-5 team title went to Hastings with a score of 2,762, second was Northwest with 2,589 and third was the York Dukes with 2,516.

Fourth place was McCool Junction with 2,368 and Superior was fifth with 2,062.

Individual singles qualifiers were Winter Martin from Hastings with a series of 511, second was Morgan Thieman with a 468 and York junior Kassidy was third with a 459.

The Class B team championship will be decided on Tuesday, February 8th with Class B boys at 8 a.m.

The individual singles titles are scheduled for Wednesday, February 8th with the A/B boys at 8 a.m., followed by A/B girls at 1 p.m.

The York News-Times is planning on a state preview article to run Tuesday, February 7th.