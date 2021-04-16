Duke boys best Northwest in soccer, advance in league tourney

GRAND ISLAND – The Dukes of York boys soccer stand two up and none down on the season so far against Northwest High School.

Thursday in the league tourney, No. 7 seeded York took down the No. 2 seed Northwest, but not before two overtime periods and a penalty kick shootout.

The Dukes drew even at 1-1 on an answering goal with York down 1-0 by Dart Lamonde, then broke the 1-all deadlock and helped themselves to 2-1 lead thanks to a goal by Jaxson Alexander. Give the assist to Lamonde. Bryson Benjamin parlayed an assist from Garrett Ivey into a second half goal to put York out front 3-1, but by the end of regulation the host Vikings had rallied to tie 3-all.

That set up a 10-minute overtime period, then another until the still-tied game went to a penalty kick shootout.

With each team sending a player against the other’s goalie in rotating order, the Dukes won it beating the Viking keeper four times. Meanwhile, Chase Collingham’s remarkable game in goal for York continued into the shootout where he rejected three of Northwest’s six free shots at him.