Duke boys best Northwest in soccer, advance in league tourney

GRAND ISLAND – The Dukes of York boys soccer stand two up and none down on the season so far against Northwest High School.
Thursday in the league tourney, No. 7 seeded York took down the No. 2 seed Northwest, but not before two overtime periods and a penalty kick shootout.
The Dukes drew even at 1-1 on an answering goal with York down 1-0 by Dart Lamonde, then broke the 1-all deadlock and helped themselves to 2-1 lead thanks to a goal by Jaxson Alexander. Give the assist to Lamonde. Bryson Benjamin parlayed an assist from Garrett Ivey into a second half goal to put York out front 3-1, but by the end of regulation the host Vikings had rallied to tie 3-all.
That set up a 10-minute overtime period, then another until the still-tied game went to a penalty kick shootout.
With each team sending a player against the other’s goalie in rotating order, the Dukes won it beating the Viking keeper four times. Meanwhile, Chase Collingham’s remarkable game in goal for York continued into the shootout where he rejected three of Northwest’s six free shots at him.
Benjamin, first up, saw his shot carom off the crossbar after which Northwest scored against Collingham. The tale of the tape, however, turned on goals from Alexander and Andrew Von Gomple. Emmett Heiss beat the Northwest goalie, then the last man up for the Vikings whiffed his shot wide left.
Pandemonium ensued as the Dukes celebrated their victory.
York defeated Northwest when the Vikes were state rated No. 4 in Class B earlier at home. Thursday evening Northwest was still rated fifth.
GINW had 24 shots, 17 on goal for a save total of 14 in Collingham’s stat line. The Dukes took 19 shots.
Heiss said the Dukes knew Northwest could be counted upon for “some amazing touches” in the match; however Alexander and Benjamin were up to the challenge.
“We had to be aggressive,” Heiss said. “We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. We got those two goals” to lead 2-1, then “played defense” to protect them. “We stayed in front,” he said. “We knew we had to keep that energy up and win our 50-50s of course. It was crucial to be the first ones to the ball.”
York will play at noon Saturday for a berth in the 4 p.m. league championship game.