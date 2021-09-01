Duke boys best Beatrice in tennis

YORK – Beatrice put up a spirited fight, but the York tennis trio of senior Drew Hammer and juniors Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple powered the Dukes to a tight victory Tuesday afternoon.

Hammer and Phinney teamed up and won big in doubles, Van Gomple added a second doubles win with partner Kaden Heiden, and all three won their singles matches 8-3 as York walked away with a 5-4 win.

Phinney, who clinched the winning point in a 5-4 victory against Waverly last week, again notched the sealing victory with his 8-3 win in singles play.

“It was our second tough battle that ended in a 5-4 win,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “Our No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Van Gomple and Kaden Heiden got a big win for us and they each played well in their singles matches. Drew (Hammer) continues to be rock solid at No. 1 singles and once again it was Ethan Phinney who won the match that put us over the top.”

Hammer and Phinney rolled in doubles, hammering Beatrice’s Carson Saathoff and Jordan Zhang 8-2. Van Gomple and Heiden battled with Tagg DeBoer and Conner Bruner but pulled out a key 8-6 win.

York had a chance to sweep at doubles, but Caleb Sahling and Trey Harms dropped a nail-biter to Ty Dittbrenner and Jacoby Hamm in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-3).