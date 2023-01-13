Duke bowlers stay hot, top McCool Junction

YORK – It was December 10th the last time the York boys’ bowling team lost a dual, and that was to Class A Omaha Burke at the Boone Central Tournament at Kings Lane in Norfolk.

On Thursday, York’s win streak reached a dozen as they defeated the McCool Junction Mustangs 19-2 at Sunset Bowl in York.

In the girl’s portion of the meet, the Dukes climbed closer to the .500 mark as they took down the Mustangs 20-1 to improve to 6-8 on the season.

McCool Junction boys are 2-2 and the girls are now 1-3.

Maybe the biggest splash of the day didn’t even come in varsity action as York’s Logan Handy was just three pins from perfection, rolling his personal and career high score of 297 in junior varsity competition.

York 19 McCool Junction 2

The Dukes won the opening team series over the Mustangs as Schuyler Handy led the boy’s team with a 194, both Ethan Phinney and Kennan Dirks rolled a 181, while Landon McConnell turned in a 160 and Parker Friedrichsen a 140.

The scores in the second series were much better for the Dukes as McConnell rolled a 276, Friedrichsen a 200, Schuyler Handy had a 194, Ethan Phinney a 181 and Dirks a 160.

York also won both Baker Match play games by the scores of 192-169 and 214-136.

York 20 McCool Junction 1

The Dukes took both series games against the Mustangs in girl’s action. The first was 606-456 and the second was 604-446.

In the first match the Dukes were led by Skylar Huber with a 144, Kassidy Stuckey rolled a 126, Emory Conrad a 124, Lily Kowalski had a 108 and Trinity McConnell a 104.

Conrad’s 156 paced the Dukes in the second match while Stuckey had a 144, Huber a 133, Clara Booth a 90 and Leah Davis an 81.

McCool Junction won the first Baker series 124-106, but York bounced back with wins of 103-93 and 138-115 to take the matchup.

Both York and McCool Junction boys and girls teams will be at Westside Lanes in Grand Island today for the Grand Island Senior High Tournament.