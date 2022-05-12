Duke athletes applauded at the YHS All-Sports Ceremony

YORK – The Dukes received their due last Friday at this year’s version of the York High School All-Sports Ceremony.
The evening began with a banquet meal and culminated when Brynn Hirschfeld and Marley Jensen were named outstanding boy and girl athletes for 2021-2022.
Chad Finney welcomed the audience of student athletes, family and friends and Bailey Holthus presented the invocation. Activities Director Tyler Herman served as master of ceremonies.
Under the banner ‘Forever A DUKE!’ the following were awarded:
• Outstanding Male Athlete – Marley Jensen
• Outstanding Female Athlete – Brynn Hirschfeld
• Duane Longbrake Award – Joel Jensen
• Rita Makovicka Award – Bailey Holthus
• Yowell award – Brynn Hirschfeld
• Phil Towle Award – Jami Hoblyn
People are also reading…
• Boy Lifter of the Year – Joel Jensen
• Girl Lifter of the Year - Ashleigh Hills
• Jack and Jean Vincent Volunteer of the Year – Mike Monfore
• 100% Award – Marley Jensen (football, basketball, golf all four years)
• 100% Award - Joel Jensen (football, basketball, golf all four years)
• 100% Award - Piper Fernau (golf, Dukettes, soccer all four years)
• 100% Award - Brynn Hirschfeld (volleyball four years, basketball three years, Dukettes one year, track four years)
• Outstanding Female Athlete finalists – Melanie Driewer, Destiny Shepherd, Brynn Hirschfeld, Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl
• Outstanding Male Athlete finalists – James Bonde, Cole Ehlers, Marley Jensen, Joel Jensen, Drew Hammer
Sertoma winners
Fall
Boys Cross Country- James Bonde
Girls Cross Country- Zoe Kreifels
Boys Tennis- Drew Hammer
Girls Golf- Piper Fernau
Football- Zach Nunnemkamp
Volleyball- Masa Scheierman
Softball- Cori Combs
Cheerleading- Kylee Kling
Unified Bowling- Shelby Logston
Winter
Girls Basketball- Destiny Shepherd
Boys Basketball- Joel Jensen
Wrestling- Kadence Velde
Dukettes- Brynn Hirschfeld
Spring
Girls Tennis- Hallie Newman
Girls Soccer- Nathaly Argueta
Boys Soccer- Noah Jones
Boys Golf- Marley Jensen
Boys Track- Cole Ehlers
Girls Track- Melanie Driewer
Fine Arts
Band- Chloe Holmes
Choir- Trey Bukaske
Drama- Piper Dallmann