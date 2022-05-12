Duke athletes applauded at the YHS All-Sports Ceremony

YORK – The Dukes received their due last Friday at this year’s version of the York High School All-Sports Ceremony.

The evening began with a banquet meal and culminated when Brynn Hirschfeld and Marley Jensen were named outstanding boy and girl athletes for 2021-2022.

Chad Finney welcomed the audience of student athletes, family and friends and Bailey Holthus presented the invocation. Activities Director Tyler Herman served as master of ceremonies.

Under the banner ‘Forever A DUKE!’ the following were awarded:

• Outstanding Male Athlete – Marley Jensen

• Outstanding Female Athlete – Brynn Hirschfeld

• Duane Longbrake Award – Joel Jensen

• Rita Makovicka Award – Bailey Holthus

• Yowell award – Brynn Hirschfeld

• Phil Towle Award – Jami Hoblyn

• Boy Lifter of the Year – Joel Jensen

• Girl Lifter of the Year - Ashleigh Hills

• Jack and Jean Vincent Volunteer of the Year – Mike Monfore

• 100% Award – Marley Jensen (football, basketball, golf all four years)

• 100% Award - Joel Jensen (football, basketball, golf all four years)

• 100% Award - Piper Fernau (golf, Dukettes, soccer all four years)

• 100% Award - Brynn Hirschfeld (volleyball four years, basketball three years, Dukettes one year, track four years)

• Outstanding Female Athlete finalists – Melanie Driewer, Destiny Shepherd, Brynn Hirschfeld, Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl

• Outstanding Male Athlete finalists – James Bonde, Cole Ehlers, Marley Jensen, Joel Jensen, Drew Hammer

Sertoma winners

Fall

Boys Cross Country- James Bonde

Girls Cross Country- Zoe Kreifels

Boys Tennis- Drew Hammer

Girls Golf- Piper Fernau

Football- Zach Nunnemkamp

Volleyball- Masa Scheierman

Softball- Cori Combs

Cheerleading- Kylee Kling

Unified Bowling- Shelby Logston

Winter

Girls Basketball- Destiny Shepherd

Boys Basketball- Joel Jensen

Wrestling- Kadence Velde

Dukettes- Brynn Hirschfeld

Spring

Girls Tennis- Hallie Newman

Girls Soccer- Nathaly Argueta

Boys Soccer- Noah Jones

Boys Golf- Marley Jensen

Boys Track- Cole Ehlers

Girls Track- Melanie Driewer

Fine Arts

Band- Chloe Holmes

Choir- Trey Bukaske

Drama- Piper Dallmann