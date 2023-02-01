Dual state mat championship field set for Saturday

KEARNEY – The top eight teams from each class in wildcard points will battle it out for the 2023 State Dual Wrestling Championship at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The only local team to make the field of eight was the Fillmore Central Panthers in Class C. They will come in as the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 Pierce in the first round at 10:30 a.m.

The York Dukes finished with a dual record of 12-3, but were 13th in the final points in Class B.

Centennial was 13-9 and 24th in Class C, while High Plains was 4-3 and in the top 30. Cross County/Osceola with a small number of wrestlers struggled in duals to a 2-11 record.

Here is the schedule for Saturday.

Class B- First round at 10:30 a.m.

Second round at 2 p.m.- Championship at 6:30 p.m.

(8) Schuyler (11-3) vs. (1) Cozad (16-0)

(5) Skutt Catholic (9-2) vs. (4) Waverly (21-4)

(6) Blair (20-5) vs. (3) Hastings 20-4)

(7) Northwest (15-3) vs. (2) Bennington (22-4)

Class C-First round at 10:30 a.m.

Second round at 2 p.m.- Championship at 6:30 p.m.

(8) St. Paul (12-3) vs. (1) Wilber-Clatonia (17-0)

(5) Raymond Central (15-2) vs. (4) Battle Creek (8-3)

(6) Pierce (7-5) vs. (3) Fillmore Central (13-3)

(7) Logan View (10-2) vs. (2) Broken Bow (16-1)

Class D – First round at 9 a.m.

Second round at 2 p.m.- Championship at 6:30 p.m.

(8) Cambridge (7-3) vs. (1) Aquinas Catholic (10-1)

(5) Burwell (12-2) vs. (4) Sutherland (5-1)

(6) Thayer Central vs. (3) Twin Loup (7-1)

(7) Shelby-RC (6-0) vs. Anselmo-Merna (7-0)