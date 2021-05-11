“Du-skie Cup Trophy” stays in York

YORK-According to the Du-skie Cup which was sitting on the No. 1 tee-box at the York Country Club on Monday, the trophy has resided in York since 2017.

The initial match-up between the Huskies and Dukes came in 2015 when Aurora took the cup home to Hamilton County.

York won it back in 2017 after 2016 was rained out.

In 2020 the Cup was not contested because of COVID-19 canceling the spring sports season. Results of 2018 and 2019 were York 24-0 in 2018 and no results could be found from 2019.

On Monday night the York varsity won 19-0 and never gave up any points. Elijah Jensen took five points from Tate Nachtigal; Emmanuel Jensen picked up four points against Caden Svoboda as did Marley Jensen over Drew Knust.

Sophomore Ryan Seevers with an impressive 73 defeated Aurora’s Ethan Shaw with three points and Andrew Sahling earned three points against Cauy Walters.

The JV were just as dominating as they fired a team score of 342 and Aurora capped their day with a 438.

Joel Jensen led the way with a 79; Caleb Sahling ended his 18 with an 80; Drew Hammer fired a 91 and one stroke above that was Bradyn Glebe with a 92.