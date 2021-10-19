 Skip to main content
Drew Hammer is YNT Male Athlete of the Week
Drew Hammer is YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Drew Hammer, SR., York

For the second year in a row, York’s Drew Hammer came away with a medal at the Class B Nebraska State Tennis championships at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Hammer matched his fifth place finish from 2020. Hammer started out with a first round bye, but took very little time in his 6-0, 6-2 win over Eli Shada of Elkhorn North. His only loss over the weekend was to McCook’s Isaac Hinze 6-2, 6-4. Hammer won his next two matches by the identical scores of 9-7 over Kade Schrock of Kearney Catholic and Brayden Schram of Hastings. He ends his senior year with a record of 26-15.

