Drew Hammer is YNT Male Athlete of the Week

For the second year in a row, York’s Drew Hammer came away with a medal at the Class B Nebraska State Tennis championships at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Hammer matched his fifth place finish from 2020. Hammer started out with a first round bye, but took very little time in his 6-0, 6-2 win over Eli Shada of Elkhorn North. His only loss over the weekend was to McCook’s Isaac Hinze 6-2, 6-4. Hammer won his next two matches by the identical scores of 9-7 over Kade Schrock of Kearney Catholic and Brayden Schram of Hastings. He ends his senior year with a record of 26-15.